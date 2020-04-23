Hey Team,
Have been long term lent a Mikrotik CRS125-24G-1S I have followed the guide to get it all setup. I am connected to the internet, getting data in and out to clients. My problem is SPEED! I am on Gig up and down with Spark and regularly hit 980-995 both directions on the Spark supplied router. Since putting in the Mikrotik, I was getting 100/100ish. I added a Fasttrack rule to the firewall and now getting around 300\300(to 500).
Is there anyone will to have a quick look over my config? Or is it just this is not suitable hardware?
ps I understand everyone working from home will be having an impact, but not that much.....at all times!
Thanks
# apr/23/2020 11:08:35 by RouterOS 6.46.5
# software id = DKRZ-CHEN
#
# model = CRS125-24G-1S
# serial number = 624E050337BA
/interface bridge
add admin-mac=E4:8D:8C:A6:A1:BD auto-mac=no comment=defconf name=bridge
/interface vlan
add interface=ether1 name="Spark UFB" vlan-id=10
/interface pppoe-client
add add-default-route=yes disabled=no interface="Spark UFB" name=pppoe-out1 \
user=user@xtrabb.co.nz
/interface list
add name=WAN
add name=LAN
/interface wireless security-profiles
set [ find default=yes ] supplicant-identity=MikroTik
/ip pool
add name=dhcp ranges=192.168.0.2-192.168.0.250
/ip dhcp-server
add address-pool=dhcp disabled=no interface=bridge lease-time=3d10m name=\
dhcp1
/interface bridge port
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf disabled=yes interface=ether1
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether2
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether3
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether4
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether5
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether6
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether7
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether8
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether9
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether10
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether11
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether12
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether13
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether14
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether15
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether16
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether17
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether18
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether19
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether20
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether21
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether22
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether23
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=ether24
add bridge=bridge comment=defconf interface=sfp1
/interface list member
add interface=pppoe-out1 list=WAN
add interface=bridge list=LAN
/ip address
add address=192.168.0.1/24 interface=ether2 network=192.168.0.0
/ip dhcp-client
add interface=ether1
/ip dhcp-server lease
add address=192.168.0.89 client-id=1:a8:db:3:7:34:9 mac-address=\
A8:DB:03:07:34:09 server=dhcp1
add address=192.168.0.86 mac-address=DC:4F:22:0B:81:F1 server=dhcp1
add address=192.168.0.21 client-id=MitchTrans mac-address=00:0C:29:5A:C0:A1 \
server=dhcp1
add address=192.168.0.83 client-id=1:9c:5c:f9:1e:c1:cf comment=\
mac-address=9C:5C:F9:1E:C1:CF server=dhcp1
add address=192.168.0.8 mac-address=00:0C:29:2C:FA:95 server=dhcp1
add address=192.168.0.13 client-id=\
ff:9f:6e:85:24:0:2:0:0:ab:11:10:f4:72:8f:6a:d1:b:59 mac-address=\
00:0C:29:E9:77:C0 server=dhcp1
/ip dhcp-server network
add address=192.168.0.0/24 gateway=192.168.0.1 netmask=24
/ip dns
set servers=192.168.0.30,192.168.0.31
/ip firewall address-list
add address=192.168.0.0/24 list=support
/ip firewall filter
add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward connection-state=\
established,related
add action=accept chain=forward comment=\
"DEFAULT: Accept established, related, and untracked traffic." \
connection-state=established,related,untracked
add action=accept chain=input comment=\
"DEFAULT: Accept established, related, and untracked traffic." \
connection-state=established,related,untracked
add action=accept chain=forward comment="DEFAULT: Accept In IPsec policy." \
ipsec-policy=in,ipsec
add action=accept chain=forward comment="DEFAULT: Accept Out IPsec policy." \
ipsec-policy=out,ipsec
add action=accept chain=forward connection-state=established,related
add action=accept chain=input comment="DEFAULT: Accept ICMP traffic." \
protocol=icmp
add action=drop chain=input comment="DEFAULT: Drop invalid traffic." \
connection-state=invalid
add action=drop chain=input comment=\
"DEFAULT: Drop all other traffic not coming from LAN." in-interface-list=\
!LAN
add action=drop chain=forward comment="DEFAULT: Drop invalid traffic." \
connection-state=invalid
add action=drop chain=forward comment=\
"DEFAULT: Drop all other traffic from WAN that is not DSTNATed." \
connection-nat-state=!dstnat connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN
/ip firewall nat
add action=masquerade chain=srcnat out-interface-list=WAN
/system clock
set time-zone-name=Pacific/Auckland
/system routerboard settings
set silent-boot=yes
/system script
add dont-require-permissions=no name=script1 owner=admin policy=\
ftp,reboot,read,write,policy,test,password,sniff,sensitive,romon source="/\
ip firewall\r\
\nadd action=accept chain=input comment=\"defconf: accept established,rela\
ted,untracked\" connection-state=established,related,untracked;\r\
\nadd action=drop chain=input comment=\"defconf: drop invalid\" connection\
-state=invalid;\r\
\nadd action=accept chain=input comment=\"defconf: accept ICMP\" protocol=\
icmp;\r\
\nadd action=drop chain=input comment=\"defconf: drop all not coming from \
LAN\" in-interface-list=!LAN;"