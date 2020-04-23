I'd go CAT6A for a new build - 300m roll generally around $230 now or even a bit less, probably $40 or $50 more than CAT6? A very small extra cost in the big scheme of things. Even the CAT6A keystones etc are a lot cheaper than they used to be, but going CAT6 keystones and patch is fine as they are a simple upgrade later. It's a bit trickier to work with in the patch panel and keystones but not terribly so.

Means you are future proofed for 10Gbps down the track.