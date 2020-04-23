Networking in a new house build, is it worth spending more for Cat6A U/UTP over standard Cat 6?
How much more would it normally cost to upgrade to Cat 6A U/UTP?
Thanks
I'd go CAT6A for a new build - 300m roll generally around $230 now or even a bit less, probably $40 or $50 more than CAT6? A very small extra cost in the big scheme of things. Even the CAT6A keystones etc are a lot cheaper than they used to be, but going CAT6 keystones and patch is fine as they are a simple upgrade later. It's a bit trickier to work with in the patch panel and keystones but not terribly so.
Means you are future proofed for 10Gbps down the track.
Based on the fact that in a house most runs are under 30m and cat6 if installed correctly will do 10G then clearly cat6 is fine, however as wratterus points out the cost of 6a cable is not that great these days, and I would suggest terminated on just cat6 keystones/panels will result in perfectly fine 10G service as most of the performance issue is with the crosstalk in the cable itself not so much the terminations
Cyril
Cat6A is a waste of time in a home.
Plus people don't install the jacks and panels correctly, and get the earthing wrong, so has the potential to be even worse than a normal Cat6 link.