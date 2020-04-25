Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Aargh! After lots of issues Vodafone persuaded me (against my better judgement) that resetting our 3rd party TP link modem would resolve the issues. Obviously it didn't, as the Vodafone ultra hub modem is worse - basically we're on rural copper ADSL and its just slow and overloaded! However, now I have to set up the Archer TP-Link VR900 modem again - last time I had TP-Link help on the phone but they're now AWOL. Vodafone tell me I shouldn't need a username or password and I've tried a few things, but no success. Can anyone help with setting please?

 

Have a look at this link: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings

Unfortunately they only have instructions for VDSL...

 

From Vodafone's web site - http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/5239

 

(Check the other drop downs if you were a Paradise or Clear customer - I don't know if this is still relevant)

 

Login  your username (the first part of your Vodafone email address eg. username@vodafone.co.nz)  

 

Password  your password (lower case)     [not sure why it says lower case, a password should be a password]

 

PPP:  PPP over ATM (RFC2364)

 

VCMUX: encapsulation enabled

 

VPI:  0  

 

VCI:  100  

 

Preferred DNS  203.109.191.1  

 

Secondary DNS  203.118.191.1

 

 

 

It would suggest you DO need a username and password - maybe follow the link for resetting the password if you don't know it. If you believe the CSR is correct (I have no idea, however past experience would suggest they aren't always correct) put _something_ in these fields even if it's user for username and password for password

 

Obviously you'd pick ADSL not VDSL if you're looking at the PBTech site

 

You may not have to fill DNS entries - the "Internet connection type" will be PPPoA (PPP over ATM) 

 

What issues were you actually having with your connection? Is it just speed? WiFi performance? 

 
 
 
 




Issue was speed and inability to connect to internet, even sat next to modem! Tried that Vodafone help setup and get the spinning wheel of death and no internet connection, although Vodafone still adamant that no login should be needed trying customer number as username and normal password. They claim they're not trained in third party routers and can't help!

 

