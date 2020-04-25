Unfortunately they only have instructions for VDSL...

From Vodafone's web site - http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/5239

(Check the other drop downs if you were a Paradise or Clear customer - I don't know if this is still relevant)

Login your username (the first part of your Vodafone email address eg. username@vodafone.co.nz)

Password your password (lower case) [not sure why it says lower case, a password should be a password]

PPP: PPP over ATM (RFC2364)

VCMUX: encapsulation enabled

VPI: 0

VCI: 100

Preferred DNS 203.109.191.1

Secondary DNS 203.118.191.1

It would suggest you DO need a username and password - maybe follow the link for resetting the password if you don't know it. If you believe the CSR is correct (I have no idea, however past experience would suggest they aren't always correct) put _something_ in these fields even if it's user for username and password for password

Obviously you'd pick ADSL not VDSL if you're looking at the PBTech site

You may not have to fill DNS entries - the "Internet connection type" will be PPPoA (PPP over ATM)

What issues were you actually having with your connection? Is it just speed? WiFi performance?