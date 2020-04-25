Looking to get a more reliable and resilient WiFi set-up at home, hopefully with a single SSID throughout. Picture above shows my current setup (other hardwired ethernet devices omitted). Particularly the HG659 in the lounge seems to drop its WiFi frequently. 3 different SSIDs currently. Vodafone fibre 100/20 internet connection.

The Unifi AC Lite x 3 or the Netgear Orbi RBK13 1x router + 2 x AP look like they would do the job.

I'm leaning towards the Unifi option but don't really know enough about the MESH thing to understand if that might be better. It's nice that the Orbi has a router that could potentially replace the downstairs HG659 but I need multiple ethernet ports and the analogiue phone adapter down there so I'm guessing that I'd need additional kit (potentially keep the HG659) for that, right? The HG659 downstairs seems stable enough as an internet router, it's just the WiFi overall that's causing grief. Orbi is a bit cheaper as well

Also, if I understand correctly WiFi roaming is never going to be perfect unless I spend big $$$$ on commercial grade kit, and also depends a lot on the user devices?

Thoughts, views, experiences please?