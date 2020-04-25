I have an EdgeRouter X setup at parents in place since Jan and it has been crashing intermittently during the night every 7-15 days, a restart at the wall fixes it. They are on Spark UFB.

I finally got around to setting up remote syslog to computer on their network and managed to capture the events during the internet drop. Looking at the log I'm struggling to understand if anything is of concern.

Have also made sure that PPPoE is the default route incase it comes back up. Have updated to latest SW 2.0.8 to no avail.

Any help would be appreciated! Thanks

Apr 25 02:25:33 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth0: state ACTIVE flags 0x00011043 UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST,10000 -> 0x00001003 UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST

Apr 25 02:25:33 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth0.10: state ACTIVE flags 0x00011043 UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST,10000 -> 0x00001003 UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST

Apr 25 02:25:33 ERx-s1 netplugd[12567]: /etc/netplug/netplug eth0 out -> pid 12567

Apr 25 02:25:33 ERx-s1 netplugd[12568]: /etc/netplug/netplug eth0.10 out -> pid 12568

Apr 25 02:25:34 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth0.10: state OUTING pid 12568 exited status 0

Apr 25 02:25:34 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth0: state OUTING pid 12567 exited status 0

Apr 25 02:25:35 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: Deleting interface #10 eth0, fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:544e%4#123, interface stats: received=0, sent=0, dropped=0, active_time=1175704 secs

Apr 25 02:25:35 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: Deleting interface #16 eth0.10, fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:544e%10#123, interface stats: received=0, sent=0, dropped=0, active_time=1175704 secs

Apr 25 02:27:04 ERx-s1 kernel: mtk_soc_eth 1e100000.ethernet itf0: port 4 link up

Apr 25 02:27:04 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth4: state INACTIVE flags 0x00001003 UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST -> 0x00011043 UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST,10000

Apr 25 02:27:04 ERx-s1 netplugd[12673]: /etc/netplug/netplug eth4 in -> pid 12673

Apr 25 02:27:04 ERx-s1 netplugd[4130]: eth4: state INNING pid 12673 exited status 0

Apr 25 02:27:05 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: Listen normally on 9603 eth4 [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5452%8]:123

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Modem hangup

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Connect time 19598.4 minutes.

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Sent 3525092951 bytes, received 1625810693 bytes.

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Script /etc/ppp/ip-down started (pid 12714)

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Connection terminated: no multilink.

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Sent PADT

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 9999addon-v6addr: Invalid interface pppoe0, not removing any addresses

Apr 25 02:27:39 ERx-s1 ddclient[4087]: WARNING: found neither ipv4 nor ipv6 address

Apr 25 02:27:41 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: Deleting interface #6 pppoe0, 125.X.X.X#123, interface stats: received=4640, sent=4664, dropped=0, active_time=1175830 secs

Apr 25 02:27:41 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: 202.46.179.18 local addr 125.X.X.X -> <null>

Apr 25 02:27:41 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: 103.242.68.68 local addr 125.X.X.X -> <null>

Apr 25 02:27:41 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: 103.62.49.131 local addr 125.X.X.X -> <null>

Apr 25 02:27:41 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: 103.242.70.5 local addr 125.X.X.X -> <null>

Apr 25 02:27:43 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Stopping dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server...

Apr 25 02:27:43 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Stopped dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server.

Apr 25 02:27:43 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Starting dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server...

Apr 25 02:27:43 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Started dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server.

Apr 25 02:27:43 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Reached target Host and Network Name Lookups.

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[3741]: ntpd exiting on signal 15 (Terminated)

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Stopping Network Time Service...

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Stopped Network Time Service.

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Starting Network Time Service...

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12853]: ntpd 4.2.8p10@1.3728-o Sun Feb 25 21:43:38 UTC 2018 (1): Starting

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12853]: Command line: /usr/sbin/ntpd -p /var/run/ntpd.pid -g -u 103:109

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 systemd[1]: Started Network Time Service.

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: proto: precision = 47.479 usec (-14)

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen and drop on 0 v6wildcard [::]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen and drop on 1 v4wildcard 0.0.0.0:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 2 lo 127.0.0.1:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 3 switch0 192.168.1.1:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 4 switch0.X 192.168.X.1:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 5 switch0.X 192.168.X.1:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 6 vtun0 10.X.X.X:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 7 lo [::1]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 8 itf0 [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5453%2]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 9 eth1 [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:544f%5]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 10 eth4 [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5452%8]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 11 switch0 [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5453%9]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 12 switch0.X [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5453%11]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 13 switch0.X [fe80::b6fb:e4ff:feb5:5453%12]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listen normally on 14 vtun0 [fe80::2ff9:9bee:19f6:fcb3%14]:123

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 ntpd[12860]: Listening on routing socket on fd #31 for interface updates

Apr 25 02:27:44 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Script /etc/ppp/ip-down finished (pid 12714), status = 0x0

Apr 25 02:28:09 ERx-s1 kernel: device eth0.10 entered promiscuous mode

Apr 25 02:28:09 ERx-s1 kernel: device eth0 entered promiscuous mode

Apr 25 02:28:09 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: sent [LCP ConfReq id=0x2 <magic 0x33e725c2>]

Apr 25 02:28:09 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: write: Bad file descriptor (9)

Apr 25 02:28:44 ERx-s1 pppd[3481]: Timeout waiting for PADO packets

Apr 25 02:29:40 ERx-s1 ddclient[4087]: WARNING: found neither ipv4 nor ipv6 address