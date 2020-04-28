Hi All

Wondering if anyone has had issues with with ORBI RKB50 ( RBR50 ) rebooting.

Ive just set a pair up, and have been back and forward for days trying different firmware versions and so far im finding that at the absolute best im seeing 3 - 5 hours of uptime on the device for a reboot, and in many instances 20 - 40 mins its rebooting.

Wondering if i have scored myself a dud, does anyone have these set up and working with Spark fibre ?

Failing that does anyone know of another mesh system that provide the type of reported speeds that orbi does, im struggling to find on paper what looks to be similar systems.. when the orbi isnt rebooting its great. but i just cant seem to get it stable. ( and this is running it without the satellite aswell, thinking that may have been an issue )

Im now just soak testing the main rbr50, nothing connected to it, no internet connected, just the box plus one laptop over wifi.. will see if it dies again.

Cheers