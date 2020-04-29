Hi, I am trying to remotely help (thanks to lockdown) someone with a network issue. A Wireless Access point using an old Belkin router has been added to a network but devices connecting to this access point are not being assigned IP address. Here is the configuration:

Spark HG659b connected to ONT. It has DHCP enabled with pool 192.168.1.64 - 192.168.1.253. HG659b address is 192.168.1.254. Both wireless frequencies are enabled. SSID for both is 'Main'.

Ethernet cable from one of the 4 LAN ports on HG659b is connected to one of the 4 LAN ports on a Belkin router. The Belkin router has the 'Use as Access Point' mode selected. Belkin address is 192.168.1.2. DHCP is disabled. Both wireless frequencies enabled. SSID for both is 'Basement'

Wireless devices can connect to the 'Main' wireless network ok and are assigned IP address from pool. Wireless devices can see the 'Basement' wireless network but when attempting to connect they are not assigned an IP address. A laptop connecting by WiFi to 'Basement' ends up with a 169.254 private IP address.

A PC with ethernet connection to the HG659b can access the admin screens of both the HG659b and the Belkin device.

Any clues why devices connecting to 'Basement' network are not being assigned address?