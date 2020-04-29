Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Address not being assigned with Access Point


142 posts

Master Geek


#270219 29-Apr-2020 07:21
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am trying to remotely help (thanks to lockdown) someone with a network issue.  A Wireless Access point using an old Belkin router has been added to a network but devices connecting to this access point are not being assigned IP address.  Here is the configuration:

 

Spark HG659b connected to ONT.  It has DHCP enabled with pool 192.168.1.64 - 192.168.1.253.  HG659b address is 192.168.1.254.  Both wireless frequencies are enabled.  SSID for both is 'Main'.

 

Ethernet cable from one of the 4 LAN ports on HG659b is connected to one of the 4 LAN ports on a Belkin router.  The Belkin router has the 'Use as Access Point' mode selected. Belkin address is 192.168.1.2.  DHCP is disabled.  Both wireless frequencies enabled.  SSID for both is 'Basement'

 

Wireless devices can connect to the 'Main' wireless network ok and are assigned IP address from pool.  Wireless devices can see the 'Basement' wireless network but when attempting to connect they are not assigned an IP address.  A laptop connecting by WiFi to 'Basement' ends up with a 169.254 private IP address.

 

A PC with ethernet connection to the HG659b can access the admin screens of both the HG659b and the Belkin device.

 

Any clues why devices connecting to 'Basement' network are not being assigned address?

Create new topic
5851 posts

Uber Geek


  #2473099 29-Apr-2020 07:25
Send private message quote this post

Hit the DHCP reservation limit of the HG659 perhaps?



142 posts

Master Geek


  #2473101 29-Apr-2020 07:29
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Hit the DHCP reservation limit of the HG659 perhaps?

 

 

I dont think so.  The Spark modem is a recent replacement for an old Fritzbox.  There are only around 5 devices that would have tried to connect.  I think limit is 32 isnt it?

 
 
 
 


2009 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2473139 29-Apr-2020 09:14
Send private message quote this post

toii:

 

 

 

Spark HG659b connected to ONT.  It has DHCP enabled with pool 192.168.1.64 - 192.168.1.253.  HG659b address is 192.168.1.254.  Both wireless frequencies are enabled.  SSID for both is 'Main'.

 

Ethernet cable from one of the 4 LAN ports on HG659b is connected to one of the 4 LAN ports on a Belkin router.  The Belkin router has the 'Use as Access Point' mode selected. Belkin address is 192.168.1.2.  DHCP is disabled.  Both wireless frequencies enabled.  SSID for both is 'Basement'

 

Wi

 

 

Have you connected the belkin to the HG659 via lan-lan port? shouldnt the belkin connection be to the wan? or is it one of those autosensing ports that can dual purpose as a WAN/LAN?




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

9490 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473155 29-Apr-2020 09:36
Send private message quote this post

antoniosk:

 

Have you connected the belkin to the HG659 via lan-lan port? shouldnt the belkin connection be to the wan? or is it one of those autosensing ports that can dual purpose as a WAN/LAN?

 

 

why would you connect it to the WAN port? its not commecting to the internet so it should be connected to a LAN port

 

WAN = Wide area network

 

LAN = Local area network

 

Using the wan port will introduce extra routing and NAT which is what you DONT want when using a device as an access point.

 

 

 

have you tried connecting a wired device to the belkin and see if its able to get an ip address and connect to the internet? that will at leave narrow down the location of the issue somewhat

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.