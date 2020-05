Recently purchased one of these and wondering if there are any particular settings that are best tweaked to make this work optimally. I'm on Spark Fibre 1Gpbs plan. Have approx 10 wired and 10 Wireless devices on network at the moment. Completely new to the Ubiquity world and the whole networking space so treat me as total novice :)

Have followed some of the tips from this guy so far - https://youtu.be/BezoNUflqXo