Edgerouter - eth2 for WAN - trying for seamless HFC to UFB switch

#270305 3-May-2020 14:19
My UFB install is scheduled for tomorrow. Currently on Vodafone HFC, cable modem to eth.0 on an Edgerouter Lite. New ISP is Voyager.

 

Everyone is still working/schooling from home, so I'm aiming for as little internet downtime outrage as possible. I was therefore hoping I could configure the eth.2 port on the ERL for Voyager, rather than reconfiguring eth.0. Aim is that if I stuff something up, I can just re-enable and plug eth.0 back into the cable modem while I work out what I did wrong.

 

Once everyone has safely been return to places of work and schooling and I have some time to work through things properly, I can then reconfigure properly.

  #2475788 3-May-2020 14:27
A backup before you start and just restore if you have an issue reconfiguring would be the way I would do it personally. Configuring another WAN interface seems like more effort then its worth.




My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

