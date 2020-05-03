My UFB install is scheduled for tomorrow. Currently on Vodafone HFC, cable modem to eth.0 on an Edgerouter Lite. New ISP is Voyager.

Everyone is still working/schooling from home, so I'm aiming for as little internet downtime outrage as possible. I was therefore hoping I could configure the eth.2 port on the ERL for Voyager, rather than reconfiguring eth.0. Aim is that if I stuff something up, I can just re-enable and plug eth.0 back into the cable modem while I work out what I did wrong.

Once everyone has safely been return to places of work and schooling and I have some time to work through things properly, I can then reconfigure properly.