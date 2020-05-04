I took the option of a Netgear AC1200, D6220 to replace my Vodafone Technicolor TC7210-dNZ because flybuys were expiring, hoping to improve WiFi to front of house as all cabling and router at the back. I can’t find Technicolor specs to compare the two, and am now worried that the Netgear is not going to be much better than what I have and not worth the trouble of changing.
My set up is router and Vodafone TV in back of house, and TV in front room with a Powerline adapter with Ethernet so I can get Netflix there as WiFi wouldn’t work even with a WiFi extender.
Do I go ahead and stumble through changing over. Am likely going to need some support to do this but will start another thread if I run into problems. Am not connected to Fibre. Thanks.