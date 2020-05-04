Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270327 4-May-2020 15:10
After about a year, I'm dissatisfied with the WiFi setup in our house.  We have single HG659b router and Spark Fibre 100.

 

 

 

The house is a "T" shape with the router almost at the base of the vertical part of the T and the master bedroom and workshop forming the horizontal part of the T.

 

  • WiFi signal in the Master is poor (e.g. videos buffer or won't start).
  • It's also poor in the Workshop and just outside (e.g. Spotify drops out).  I spend a lot of time in these areas doing projects etc.
  • The rest of the house is OK or good

So my solution is: -

 

     

  1. Replace HG659b with a Grandstream GWN7000, in the same location.
  2. Set up a PoE injector
  3. Add a Grandstream GWN7610 AP (connected via LAN cable with PoE) in the hallway immediately adjacent to the Master and Workshop doors.
  4. Give router and AP the same SSIDs and passwords 
  5. ?Use Grandstream's idiot proofweb-interface to manage switching of devices between the router and IP based on strongest signal?

 

By positioning the AP outside the master and Workshop doors, it only has one wall to go through to get to each room (two to the area outside the workshop).  Also the GWN7610 looks like it has blue LEDs, which I definitely don't want in the bedroom.

 

Criticisms/suggestions please?




Mike

  #2476376 4-May-2020 15:15
The GWN7000 does not have a WAP built-in. To be honest, I would not recommend the GWN7000; while I have heard that it has been un-gimped with the latest beta firmware, frankly Grandstream's attitude towards the whole problem doesn't give me confidence at all. Their APs seem to be fine though for the price, but doesn't help if you want single-pane management.

 

I would look at something like the UniFi lineup, specifically for your situation something like a UDM + AP(nanoHD or flexHD). It's a lot more money, but that shiz works. Most SOHO gear supports seamless roaming handoff between APs, can't remember the right 802 code though.

  #2476405 4-May-2020 15:18
Two Unifi AC-Lite's would be heaps nicer - use @michaelmurfy's controller to manage them.

 

I personally don't think there is anything "dreamy" at all with the UDM's... just pretty graphs and good marketing (oh I guess line speed IPS is cool, but do you really need that in a home?!).

 

Edit: Sorry yea, Unifi Nano-HD for good-ish future proofing at a great price.

 
 
 
 


  #2476409 4-May-2020 15:22
do you have ethernet wiring in the house? ie how will you connect one box to the other?




mdf

  #2476413 4-May-2020 15:28
If you have existing ethernet, or can get ethernet into the ceiling and WAFed, I would start by adding ceiling mounted wireless access points. Ubiquiti is popular, I have Cambiums and really like them. Unless you need more advanced routing features (e.g. VLAN), no need to upgrade the router.

 

If you can't/don't want to ethernet, Spark's new mesh solution sounds really good.

