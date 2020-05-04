After about a year, I'm dissatisfied with the WiFi setup in our house. We have single HG659b router and Spark Fibre 100.

The house is a "T" shape with the router almost at the base of the vertical part of the T and the master bedroom and workshop forming the horizontal part of the T.

WiFi signal in the Master is poor (e.g. videos buffer or won't start).

It's also poor in the Workshop and just outside (e.g. Spotify drops out). I spend a lot of time in these areas doing projects etc.

The rest of the house is OK or good

So my solution is: -

Replace HG659b with a Grandstream GWN7000, in the same location. Set up a PoE injector Add a Grandstream GWN7610 AP (connected via LAN cable with PoE) in the hallway immediately adjacent to the Master and Workshop doors. Give router and AP the same SSIDs and passwords ?Use Grandstream's idiot proofweb-interface to manage switching of devices between the router and IP based on strongest signal?

By positioning the AP outside the master and Workshop doors, it only has one wall to go through to get to each room (two to the area outside the workshop). Also the GWN7610 looks like it has blue LEDs, which I definitely don't want in the bedroom.

Criticisms/suggestions please?