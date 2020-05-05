Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Running Sophos UTM on VM(ESXi Host) slow speeds FibreMax


420 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270337 5-May-2020 08:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi Guys

 


Not able to figure out the slowdowns after I got fibre, the same setup was working when I had VDSL last week.

 

 

 

The Sophos UTM VM is allocated the following 2xCPU,8GB Ram,100gb SSD storage and 2 PortGroups (VM Network, WAN).

 

VM Network PG is connected to vSwitch_Internal & allocated 2(Primary/Backup)/4 (HP 331T PCIe) Physical NIC's which is further connected to my LAN switch.

 


WAN PG is connected to vSwitch_WAN (VLAN10)(MTU1500) & allocated 1/4 (HP 331T PCIe) physical NIC directly connected to the Nokia ONT.

 


WAN Interface on Sophos - PPPoE, MTU1500, username&password

 


IPS is off on Sophos, not part of UTM home anyway.

 


Speedtest.net - Done by Ethernet connection from LAN Switch and directly connecting to the physical NIC (VM  Network) take ages to start but once started goes upto 2mbps down/6mbps up max.

 


Speedtest.net - From VM's on VM Network - more realistic results i.e. 500-600mbps down.

 


I have tried changing the WAN adapter to E1000E from VMXNET but this made no difference.

Create new topic
4461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2476786 5-May-2020 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Silly question... but is the physical NIC auto-negotiating properly? Like getting a 1Gbps link on your switch?



420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2476798 5-May-2020 10:47
Send private message quote this post

Definitely a valid question, Yes I've checked in the VMware networking and all connected ports auto-neg @gigabit

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.