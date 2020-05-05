Hi Guys



Not able to figure out the slowdowns after I got fibre, the same setup was working when I had VDSL last week.

The Sophos UTM VM is allocated the following 2xCPU,8GB Ram,100gb SSD storage and 2 PortGroups (VM Network, WAN).

VM Network PG is connected to vSwitch_Internal & allocated 2(Primary/Backup)/4 (HP 331T PCIe) Physical NIC's which is further connected to my LAN switch.



WAN PG is connected to vSwitch_WAN (VLAN10)(MTU1500) & allocated 1/4 (HP 331T PCIe) physical NIC directly connected to the Nokia ONT.



WAN Interface on Sophos - PPPoE, MTU1500, username&password



IPS is off on Sophos, not part of UTM home anyway.



Speedtest.net - Done by Ethernet connection from LAN Switch and directly connecting to the physical NIC (VM Network) take ages to start but once started goes upto 2mbps down/6mbps up max.



Speedtest.net - From VM's on VM Network - more realistic results i.e. 500-600mbps down.



I have tried changing the WAN adapter to E1000E from VMXNET but this made no difference.