Mad Scientist







#270340 5-May-2020 10:10


Hi sorry if I'm using poor LAN language.

 

I find that plugging in a second router breaks the internet connection - is that possible or just a coincidence?

 

UFB -> Asus Modem/Router -> wifi x3 

 

           Asus Modem/Router -ethernet-> Safesurfer router -> wifi x 2

 

           Asus Modem/Router -ethernet-> Xbox

 

           Asus Modem/Router -ethernet-> PC

 

           Asus Modem/Router -ethernet-> TV

 

 

 

The devices that don't get internet are mainly Apple iphones and ipads. The windows PC/Xbox/TV works 100% fine. Windows laptops on wifi are usually ok but sometimes randomly don't get internet.

 

 

 

The solution seems to be unplug the Safesurfer router (keep it unplugged), reboot modem, everything ok. Then after a few weeks i decide to test out the theory, plug in the Safesurfer, and within a couple of weeks the internet breaks. Exclude the safesurfer + reboot -> everything fine. (In the past if i don't exclude the safesurfer rebooting only the Asus fixes Windows wifi but does not fix apple wifi).

 

Any ideas?😕











  #2476799 5-May-2020 10:51


What port are you plugging into the safesurfer with?

 

What channel wifi is the safesurfer using and what channel is the Asus router using? They should be different. I assume it gives you a separate wireless connection to connect to?



Mad Scientist







  #2476814 5-May-2020 11:00


umm in think it's plugged into ethernet port 2 or 3

 

i cannot control the safesurfer's wifi channel - one is 2.4GHz one is 5GHz

 

Asus channels are set to auto for 2.4GHz x1 and 2x 5GHz 

 

in total 5 different wifi SSIDs






 
 
 
 








  #2476818 5-May-2020 11:01


You'll likely need to disable the ARP protection on your ASUS. These 'safe' routers work by ARP spoofing / Poisoning which routers often will see as malicious.

BDFL - Memuneh









  #2476819 5-May-2020 11:02


Is the second router using a static IP?

 

Is the DHCP disabled on the second router - using only the first router to manage addresses and avoid conflicts?

 

If not, is it causing double-NAT to happen?

 

Why do you need a second router in first place?




 

 

 







  #2476825 5-May-2020 11:12


Sorry, not helpful at all... but the reviews at the bottom of the safesurfer page are amazing... 10/10



Mad Scientist







  #2476836 5-May-2020 11:40


freitasm:

Is the second router using a static IP?


Is the DHCP disabled on the second router - using only the first router to manage addresses and avoid conflicts?


If not, is it causing double-NAT to happen?


Why do you need a second router in first place?



I will look into my Asus (RT AC3200) later. I don't think it is on static. It likes to crash when I touch it - it's fine if I don't touch it so I'm happy with it for the moment .

The second router cannot be configured so I am presuming yes to second question.

Why because the wife wants me to. Now she might change her mind.

So I take it the symptoms I'm describing is very possible caused by the safesurfer?








Mad Scientist







  #2476838 5-May-2020 11:42


chevrolux:

Sorry, not helpful at all... but the reviews at the bottom of the safesurfer page are amazing... 10/10



It's actually useless. It doesn't block anything useful.

My mate on stuff fibre is amazing he can contol everything (blocking content from kid devices) from his phone.

Unfortunately I'm with spark and I'm quite happy with it. But might have to change to stuff as kids are growing up.






 
 
 
 







  #2476841 5-May-2020 11:45


If it works for a few seconds and then dies it could be an IP conflict.

 

I presume (and sorry if you know all of this but just trying to help :) )

 

You've put the Safesurfer router on manual IP (personally 192.168.1.100 is safe) and disabled DHCP?

 

Out of interest, try changing your DNS on your devices which aren't working to Google's 8.8.8.8 or Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 and see if this fixes it?

 

Your issues mirror that of mine which were DNS related.

BDFL - Memuneh









  #2476844 5-May-2020 11:52


Are you talking about the Safesurfer Lifeguard?




 

 

 

