I have finally setup a Pi-Hole on my home network and just wondering what upstream DNS servers people are using? I have selected to use Quad9 (filtered, DNSSEC) and Cloudfire.
My ISPs DNS servers of course :-) They are the fastest. (And yes I know it's caching anyway - but for almost everyone the ISP assigned DNS are the best option - even for most of those who think they aren't)
Unbound, operating in recursive resolver mode. Makes bugger all difference to the DNS resolution times.