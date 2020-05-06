Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What upstream DNS providers are you using for Pi-Hole?


357 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270372 6-May-2020 14:38
Hi all

 

 

 

I have finally setup a Pi-Hole on my home network and just wondering what upstream DNS servers people are using? I have selected to use Quad9 (filtered, DNSSEC) and Cloudfire.

 

 

 

Thanks

4378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477869 6-May-2020 14:43
My ISPs DNS servers of course :-) They are the fastest. (And yes I know it's caching anyway - but for almost everyone the ISP assigned DNS are the best option - even for most of those who think they aren't)

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

741 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477870 6-May-2020 14:43
Unbound, operating in recursive resolver mode. Makes bugger all difference to the DNS resolution times.

