I have a bit of a dilemma with planning physical layout of my network.

The ONT resides in our office, with the router (HG659b) and a couple of pieces of office equipment connected directly to the router by Ethernet cables. We have equipment in other parts of the house that I need/want to connect by Ethernet cable. This includes (or will) two or three UniFi APs, a security system, three RasPi based devices, a NAS and some AV equipment.

I'll need to run most of the cables to a HUB and that is where the NAS and two of the RasPi devices will live. The office has two Ethernet cable outlets (currently connecting a security system and a TV to the router). Running additional cables into the office isn't an option, so I can't have a hub in there. My plan is to install a cabinet in the garage.

The wiring is the bit that has me stumped.

I believe that I have two choices: -

Option (1)

The router stays in the Office with the ONT;

Office equipment connects direct to the router via patch cables;

Two Cat-6 cables running to a hub elsewhere in the house (probably cabinet in garage);

All other devices cabled to

Option (2)

The router moves to the hub.