Physical network structure question


5582 posts

Uber Geek


#270395 7-May-2020 13:45
I have a bit of a dilemma with planning physical layout of my network. 

 

The ONT resides in our office, with the router (HG659b) and a couple of pieces of office equipment connected directly to the router by Ethernet cables.  We have equipment in other parts of the house that I need/want to connect by Ethernet cable.  This includes (or will) two or three UniFi APs, a security system, three RasPi based devices, a NAS and some AV equipment. 

 

I'll need to run most of the cables to a HUB and that is where the NAS and two of the RasPi devices will live.  The office has two Ethernet cable outlets (currently connecting a security system and a TV to the router). Running additional cables into the office isn't an option, so I can't have a hub in there.  My plan is to install a cabinet in the garage.

 

The wiring is the bit that has me stumped.

 

I believe that I have two choices: -

 

Option (1)

 

  • The router stays in the Office with the ONT;
  • Office equipment connects direct to the router via patch cables;
  • Two Cat-6 cables running to a hub elsewhere in the house (probably cabinet in garage);
  • All other devices cabled to 

Option (2)

 

The router moves to the hub.

 

  • An Ethernet cable from ONT in office to router in HUB
  • A second Ethernet cable from the office equipment (via a switch) to the HUB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Mike

1913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2478595 7-May-2020 13:53
Replace the word Hub with switch and you're good to go.

 

Maybe just grab 2 $40 8 gigabit switchs and you'll be sorted. unless you need PoE




9529 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2478597 7-May-2020 13:54
if you have the router in the office and the hub elsewhere you would only need to connect 1 cable to the hub, the second would just not be used as the devices wouldnt know what to do with it as they likely dont have link aggregation.

 

either way works, option 1 its probably better IMO as you would require less equipment as you could run a bigger switch in the hub to distribute data. option 2 would need one switch in the office, the router in the hub and once all 4 network ports are used in the hub another switch.

 
 
 
 


9529 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2478600 7-May-2020 13:55
mentalinc:

 

Replace the word Hub with switch and you're good to go.

 

Maybe just grab 2 $40 8 gigabit switchs and you'll be sorted. unless you need PoE

 

 

they are using the word hub for home hub, star point etc.

 

not the pre switch hub networking device



5582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2478602 7-May-2020 13:56
mentalinc:

 

Replace the word Hub with switch and you're good to go.

 

Maybe just grab 2 $40 8 gigabit switchs and you'll be sorted. unless you need PoE

 

 

Yes I will need PoE as well.  And the Hub will contain a few devices as well as a switch.




Mike



5582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2478606 7-May-2020 14:01
Jase2985:

 

if you have the router in the office and the hub elsewhere you would only need to connect 1 cable to the hub, the second would just not be used as the devices wouldnt know what to do with it as they likely dont have link aggregation.

 

either way works, option 1 its probably better IMO as you would require less equipment as you could run a bigger switch in the hub to distribute data. option 2 would need one switch in the office, the router in the hub and once all 4 network ports are used in the hub another switch.

 

 

Thanks for your response. Is there any difference between the two options for within network traffic.  For example for a stream to go from the NAS to Smart TV, is there a difference in performance between the two options.

 

Can the NAS connect to the TV via a switch or must it also go via the router?




Mike

9529 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2478613 7-May-2020 14:13
only stuff that has to go via the router is internet traffic and what ever devices are plugged into it. if the tv and nas a connected to the switch then the data will only go via the switch when they talk to each other.

 

the router in the hub along with a POE switch, is probably your best option and have a small 4-5 port switch in the office for those devices

7484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478617 7-May-2020 14:14
I recommend you place the nas, switch in the garage, that way all traffic just transits the switch except when heading to the Internet. Obviously the exception is the office devices but it's a minor issue. Remember the router is a l2 ethernet switch device for local traffic only traffic to the Internet is routed so impacted by software processes.

Cyril

 
 
 
 




5582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2478619 7-May-2020 14:18
cyril7: I recommend you place the nas, switch in the garage, that way all traffic just transits the switch except when heading to the Internet. Obviously the exception is the office devices but it's a minor issue. Remember the router is a l2 ethernet switch device for local traffic only traffic to the Internet is routed so impacted by software processes.

Cyril

 

Thanks, I think that's what I'll do.




Mike

9529 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2478635 7-May-2020 14:30
something like this:

 

1845 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2478638 7-May-2020 14:33
Jase2985:

 

something like this:

 

 

 

Surely router in the office with just one cable run to garage is easier?

