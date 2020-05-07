Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edgerouter X + AP Lite - slow speeds & low range


#270403 7-May-2020 18:23
Hi all, 

 

I've set up a Edgerouter X and UAP-AC-Lite to replace my old modem/router (D7000v2) because it was not providing gigabit speeds over ethernet. The set up was straight forward and I got the kit running and providing internet.

 

It's been a couple days now and I've noticed a few problems mainly to do with the AP:

 

     

  1. The range is not great.

     

    • I initially had it on band steering with both 2.4Ghz & 5Ghz on the same ssid, after doing some research I read a suggestion to name each radio different names and to change some radio settings. That has helped slightly but I was wondering if there is anything else I can do to help increase it. I also dont understand how taking it off band steering increased the range - can someone please provide guidance here.
    • I understand that the AC-Lite is not the best when it comes to range being a 2x2 MIMO device and the fact that plaster walls in homes kill the signal, but I hoped that for a range of <20M I would still get signal! I get none at all. 
    • The AP is mounted high up on a wall in the most central location in my house.
    • What I have done so far to try fix the issue:

       

      • Done an RF scan to find interferences and selected appropriate channels based on the scan.
      • Changed some radio settings instead of having it on auto.
      • Have separate ssids for 2.4Ghz & 5Ghz.
  2. Speed issues from the AC-Lite.

     

    • This is I am really stuck on. I know I wont get close to gigabit speeds over wifi using the AC-Lite but what I am achieving currently is hopeless, even slower than my D7000v2. Any advice is appreciated regarding this, could the unit be faulty? Ive attached some speed tests below all completed about 5M away from the AP. Done using a Samsung S10 and a Surface Pro on ethernet connected directly to the Edgerouter X.

 

2.4Ghz Speedtest:

 

 

5ghz Speedtest:

 

 

Ethernet Speed test - connected directly to Edgerouter X:

 

 

EdgeOS showing that the AP is being provided gigabit ethernet:

 

 

I have tried to do whatever I can to get better results but I am left scratching my head, any advice would be greatly appreciated. I am contemplating getting the Grandstream 7630 in addition to the AC-Lite if I am not able to get decent results.

 

 

 

 

  #2478866 7-May-2020 18:54
Have a look at the radiation patterns for the AC lite. You'll see it's lower on the flat side than the round side, so wall mounting may not be optimal for your location. Ceiling may be better.

 

Look in the controller, and see what the actual connect rate is for the devices, and compare it to the throughput. That will give an idea of where the issue is. Also very normal for 2.4GHz throughput to be far lower as there is far more interference from other APs as well as microwaves, narrower channels and other pollution. 2.4GHz will penetrate further through obstructions which is good for range but bad for interference from other 2.4GHz sources. Make sure you're not using DFS channels on 5GHz too.

