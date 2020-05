Hi, so Saj has kindly advised me via PM of his address, and from there I can clearly see his house (the orginal dwelling on the property) is connected to fibre via an overhead drop on a pole that is probably 1m from the end of the green chorus conduit in the photos and easy digging, ie no paths etc. The new dwelling is right adjacent to the existing one probably 2-3m apart, and on the same piece of land.

The Chorus website says only VDSL is available at the new property and acknowledges the current fibre connection to the original dwelling.

My guess is the grey enclosure on the pole only has one microduct to it, as the existence of a secound dwelling was not known or acknowledged by the fibre build. Adjacent properties are catered for by another pole drop, so my guess is only one microduct is taken to the pole enclosure.

Saj says he will provide more photos of the front of the enclosure later when he is home, this will identify how many ducts are serviced by that enclosure.

Edit: but the way Saj, that green duct from the new property, pretty sure that it will just have an 049 copper cable in it, but this will be used as a draw wire. Assuming the encloure on the pole has or can be added to by Chorus with an extra micro duct then all that needs to happen at installation is the green conduit is extended to the pole and then transistions to white conduit up the pole to the enclosure. Then a new micro duct will be drawn through to the ETP on the side of the new house.

Cheers

Cyril