Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP-LINK Deco M5 WiFi mesh system / Spark NZ VLAN


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270463 10-May-2020 19:43
Send private message quote this post

Hey everyone!

I'm new here! Geekzone has helped me so much in the past so I figured I'd join the community in hope I can contribute positively using my knowledge. It just so happens I've hit a little snag as well that I'm just not getting anywhere with - I hope someone can help. I have seen a closely related forum post on the matter but I'm not so sure if it will definitely help so I thought I'd try my luck and actually make a post!

So, in my home, I have been using a fibre connection through Spark NZ using a Spark router that connects to the ONT Fibre box on the wall. I recently decided to purchase the TP-LINK Deco M5 WiFi mesh network and I was hoping to connect it directly to the ONT Fibre box. When I tried to do that, it just failed, the Deco couldn't pick up an internet connection. Everyone I spoke to (Spark, some friends of mine that understand this stuff well) either couldn't help or they said to just connect the Deco to the Spark router. I found that kind of pointless to be honest, I want a simple minimalist set up. Nonetheless, I connected it like this and it works fine:

ONT Fibre Box > Spark Router > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3

There's an ethernet connection between Deco 1 and Deco 2.

I would like to set it up like this:

ONT Fibre Box > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3

My understanding is that it's possible but you need to use the information from the Spark website on setting up a non-spark router.

My question is mainly around how exactly I input all this information now that I've set up the Deco system with the router. Do I plug Deco 1 into the ONT and then simply adjust the settings in the TP-LINK app's advanced settings? Or do I need to reset everything and start again and, in which case, how do I actually get to the advanced settings to enter this information in if the Wifi network hasn't been created?

Thank you so much in advance for your help. I'm hoping to get a bit of direction here and to contribute to the collective intelligence of this community in the future!

Chris R

Create new topic
1851 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2480810 10-May-2020 20:14
Send private message quote this post

I have the same system, but I'm on Slingshot.  I have mine connected directly to the ONT.  The setup was all done through the app, and was easy enough I think (a year or so ago now).  Just need to make sure that you set up PPOE or DHCP correctly, select VLAN 10 if required for Spark, and enter your credentials.  I think there's a setting somewhere for "NZ UFB" or similar.

 

It is frustrating that the ISPs say to connect these and Google Home etc to the ISP router, because if you do that you lose a lot of the cool features of these devices.

 

I would be inclined to factory reset the device, and then go through the setup from scratch using the app.

 

Feel free to PM me if you get stuck



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2480815 10-May-2020 20:26
Send private message quote this post

shk292:

I have the same system, but I'm on Slingshot.  I have mine connected directly to the ONT.  The setup was all done through the app, and was easy enough I think (a year or so ago now).  Just need to make sure that you set up PPOE or DHCP correctly, select VLAN 10 if required for Spark, and enter your credentials.  I think there's a setting somewhere for "NZ UFB" or similar.


It is frustrating that the ISPs say to connect these and Google Home etc to the ISP router, because if you do that you lose a lot of the cool features of these devices.


I would be inclined to factory reset the device, and then go through the setup from scratch using the app.


Feel free to PM me if you get stuck



Thank you! That's a bit clearer actually. I'll likely wait until next weekend before I do that as there's a few people working from home at the moment and I don't want to mess with anything too much!

I agree that it's frustrating that they suggest the router as a solution. It seems like they opt for that as their solution because it's just easier to explain than taking their customers through the correct steps to begin with. When I was first setting it up, I wasn't totally sure if I used Dynamic IP / Static IP and Spark NZ told me to contact TP-LINK to find out... I was like, really... TP-LINK don't know what type of IP addresses Spark NZ customer's use.

I initially wanted to go with Google Nest WiFi but I read online that it doesn't support VLAN Tagging which is why I went with the Deco M5. I can use it but I have to go through the router. It surprises me that Google wouldn't include this functionality.

Thanks again for your help!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.