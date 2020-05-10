Hey everyone!



I'm new here! Geekzone has helped me so much in the past so I figured I'd join the community in hope I can contribute positively using my knowledge. It just so happens I've hit a little snag as well that I'm just not getting anywhere with - I hope someone can help. I have seen a closely related forum post on the matter but I'm not so sure if it will definitely help so I thought I'd try my luck and actually make a post!



So, in my home, I have been using a fibre connection through Spark NZ using a Spark router that connects to the ONT Fibre box on the wall. I recently decided to purchase the TP-LINK Deco M5 WiFi mesh network and I was hoping to connect it directly to the ONT Fibre box. When I tried to do that, it just failed, the Deco couldn't pick up an internet connection. Everyone I spoke to (Spark, some friends of mine that understand this stuff well) either couldn't help or they said to just connect the Deco to the Spark router. I found that kind of pointless to be honest, I want a simple minimalist set up. Nonetheless, I connected it like this and it works fine:



ONT Fibre Box > Spark Router > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3



There's an ethernet connection between Deco 1 and Deco 2.



I would like to set it up like this:



ONT Fibre Box > Deco 1 > Deco 2 > Deco 3



My understanding is that it's possible but you need to use the information from the Spark website on setting up a non-spark router.



My question is mainly around how exactly I input all this information now that I've set up the Deco system with the router. Do I plug Deco 1 into the ONT and then simply adjust the settings in the TP-LINK app's advanced settings? Or do I need to reset everything and start again and, in which case, how do I actually get to the advanced settings to enter this information in if the Wifi network hasn't been created?



Thank you so much in advance for your help. I'm hoping to get a bit of direction here and to contribute to the collective intelligence of this community in the future!



Chris R