The following seems to be the geekzone go to seems to Unifi access points:





The ISP supplied router with WIFI turned off

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana

2-3 of these https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NAPUBI1121/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UAP-NanoHD-MU-MIMO-Dual-band-AC2033

Essentially ethernet cable (carrying both power and data) is run to the access point mounting locations. These runs can be anything up to 100M, and will generally outperform mesh systems with wireless backhaul.

You don't mention how big and close together the dewelling are, but there is a chance the normal mesh products could link between dwellings fine. With regards to power line. I think only the TP-link Deco P9 offers (hybrid) powerline backhall, and I don't think it is sold in NZ. So if you go the power-line route, you likely would need to get a stand alone powerline setup and use it to link either a mesh system with optional ethernet backhaul, or if you don't need devices to roam a stand alone access point in the second dwelling. Apparently power-line may or may not work between buildings.