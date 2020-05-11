Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Router recommendations for a large house


#270484 11-May-2020 23:52
Hi all,

 

 

 

I'm helping a friend set up her wifi network in her new house. She has 2 dwellings on a 2500 sqm land (there's a granny-flat behind the main house). Both dwellings share the same connection.

 

 

 

I only know just the basics of setting up a router, so I'm not sure what the best approach is here. I was thinking either using a powerline or using a mesh router. I haven't set up a mesh router before, so I don't have any experience with how well they perform and how good the wifi coverage is, especially for a large home. I was looking at these 2 options:

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI0208/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-AFi-HD-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-Pack

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9005A/TP-Link-Deco-M5-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P?qr=showcase_popular

 

 

 

Would either of them be adequate for a house that big?

 

 

 

Or should I just use a decent powerline paired with a decent router?

  #2481602 12-May-2020 00:14
The following seems to be the geekzone go to seems to Unifi access points:

 

Essentially ethernet cable (carrying both power and data) is run to the access point mounting locations. These runs can be anything up to 100M, and will generally outperform mesh systems with wireless backhaul.

 

 

 

You don't mention how big and close together the dewelling are, but there is a chance the normal mesh products could link between dwellings fine. With regards to power line. I think only the TP-link Deco P9 offers (hybrid) powerline backhall, and I don't think it is sold in NZ. So if you go the power-line route, you likely would need to get a stand alone powerline setup and use it to link either a mesh system with optional ethernet backhaul, or if you don't need devices to roam a stand alone access point in the second dwelling. Apparently power-line may or may not work between buildings.

  #2481608 12-May-2020 00:31
As you stated you don't know much about setting up a router I'm going to recommend the most basic option:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI0208/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-AFi-HD-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-Pack

 

Also, if you're able to get Ethernet run out to the dwelling (depending on how far it is away it is) you can also purchase another mesh point to put out there (here) and connect it straight to Ethernet.

 

AmpliFi routers / mesh nodes are blatantly easy to set up as you just use the app on your phone. Who is their ISP / connection type?




