Hi all,
I'm helping a friend set up her wifi network in her new house. She has 2 dwellings on a 2500 sqm land (there's a granny-flat behind the main house). Both dwellings share the same connection.
I only know just the basics of setting up a router, so I'm not sure what the best approach is here. I was thinking either using a powerline or using a mesh router. I haven't set up a mesh router before, so I don't have any experience with how well they perform and how good the wifi coverage is, especially for a large home. I was looking at these 2 options:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI0208/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-AFi-HD-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-Pack
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9005A/TP-Link-Deco-M5-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P?qr=showcase_popular
Would either of them be adequate for a house that big?
Or should I just use a decent powerline paired with a decent router?