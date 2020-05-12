Hi all, I'm not too familiar with these routers, have setup a few and on the surface they seem great. I've got friends with one (on TrustPower Fibre) and they are having to restart it every other day - from what I can gather, it seems totally fine, then suddenly they can't browse, and this comes right after power cycling the router.

I am sending a HG659 for them to test with, but wondering if anyone has seen any issues with these on DHCP - I'm wondering if there is something silly with them not properly getting a new IP lease from the provider or something - not sure how often this might happen from the providers end.

They did have some issues initially, just couldn't browse at all, even with a power cycle, and TrustPower gave them a new IP, which fixed it for a period of time but the issue keeps coming back, although at the moment a reboot does sort it for a day or two.

I sort of feel like it might be a TrustPower issue, but don't want to blame them too much at this stage. Anyone got any thoughts? Thanks.