Hi there,

I'm trying to get a PFSense install working with a Spark Fibre connection.

The modem is an HG659b and PFSense is installed on an i5 mini-pc.

I can get through the installation fine and assign ports with link lights etc. The issue is that my LAN IP ends up being stuck on a 169 self-assigned address and I cannot for the life of me access the web GUI.

There's plenty of info for what I need to configure in PFSense for fibre but I can't tell what I need to change (if anything) In the hg659b modem settings? I assumed 'bridge mode' same as I have done in the past with VDSL.

Has anyone done something similar? What settings/changes would you recommend on the Modem side?