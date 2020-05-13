Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi there,

 

 

 

I'm trying to get a PFSense install working with a Spark Fibre connection.

 

 

 

The modem is an HG659b and PFSense is installed on an i5 mini-pc.

 

 

 

I can get through the installation fine and assign ports with link lights etc. The issue is that my LAN IP ends up being stuck on a 169 self-assigned address and I cannot for the life of me access the web GUI.

 

 

 

There's plenty of info for what I need to configure in PFSense for fibre but I can't tell what I need to change (if anything) In the hg659b modem settings? I assumed 'bridge mode' same as I have done in the past with VDSL.

 

 

 

Has anyone done something similar? What settings/changes would you recommend on the Modem side?

Hi, why do you need the HG659 in the mix, can you not place vlan10 on the pfsense wan interface and put a pppoe session on that.

 

Cyril

There is no such thing as "bridge mode" with a fibre connection because there is nothing to bridge. As mentioned above you should take the 659b out of the picture and have the firewall authenticating itself.

 

 

 
 
 
 




Thanks guys.

 

 

 

So I should be able to go ONT -> PFSense -> Switch without the Spark box at all?

 

 

 

I assumed it needed to be in the mix.

 

 

 

Still learning. It's taken 2 years to get to this point! Had to wait for a neighbour to move. Now it's time get into router, switch, network rack and structured cabling 🤟

