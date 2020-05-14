Hi There, this is tearing my hair our!

Objective: Switchport fastEthernet 0/0/0 is untagged VLAN1 and tagged VLAN2

RTR01#interface fastEthernet 0/0/0

RTR01(config-if)##switchport mode ?

access Set trunking mode to ACCESS unconditionally

dot1q-tunnel set trunking mode to TUNNEL unconditionally

trunk Set trunking mode to TRUNK unconditionally

it seems I can only really use access (single untagged VLAN only) or trunk (both VLANs Tagged) - I don't really dot1q-tunnel

Anyone with some insight into what I am missing?