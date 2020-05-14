Hi There, this is tearing my hair our!
Objective: Switchport fastEthernet 0/0/0 is untagged VLAN1 and tagged VLAN2
RTR01#interface fastEthernet 0/0/0
RTR01(config-if)##switchport mode ?
access Set trunking mode to ACCESS unconditionally
dot1q-tunnel set trunking mode to TUNNEL unconditionally
trunk Set trunking mode to TRUNK unconditionally
it seems I can only really use access (single untagged VLAN only) or trunk (both VLANs Tagged) - I don't really dot1q-tunnel
Anyone with some insight into what I am missing?