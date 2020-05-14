Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cisco IOS Router VLAN Frustrations


#270560 14-May-2020 22:36
Hi There, this is tearing my hair our!

 

Objective: Switchport fastEthernet 0/0/0 is untagged VLAN1 and tagged VLAN2

 

RTR01#interface fastEthernet 0/0/0
RTR01(config-if)##switchport mode ?
  access        Set trunking mode to ACCESS unconditionally
  dot1q-tunnel  set trunking mode to TUNNEL unconditionally
  trunk         Set trunking mode to TRUNK unconditionally

 

it seems I can only really use access (single untagged VLAN only) or trunk (both VLANs Tagged) - I don't really dot1q-tunnel

 

Anyone with some insight into what I am missing? 

  #2484146 14-May-2020 23:09
You will want to configure it as a trunk port with a native VLAN (basically means that ingress untagged frames will be associated with the native vlan, and frames from that VLAN will be untagged on egress).

 

switchport mode trunk

 

switchport trunk native vlan 1

 

switchport trunk allowed vlan 2

