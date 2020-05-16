Calling Wifi geeks like @sbiddle ;)

At the moment, I'm using 3 node google wifi set up that sits across 5 bedrooms plus a sleep out.

Primary node, in the mid rear of the house by the basement.

A satellite node in the living room at the front of the house, connected via ethernet.

A satelite node in the sleepout (alu clad) connected via outdoor ethernet.

For 99% of the time, performance is 'ok' but we're finding that Wifi calling is very variable. Sometimes Wifi calling holds for 1-2 hours, other times seconds to minutes.

I'm not too sure whether this is related - sometimes its very prone to dropping when moving, sometimes holds calls between base stations and a lot of the time drops when stationary.

I've noticed a lot of comments about the suitability of Google Wifi - its got me thinking... what would you suggest?