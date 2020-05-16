Hi



We have happily been using the Ubiquti Amplifi Router since November 2017.



However today it suddenly just stopped working – no sign of life etc. Doing

some investigation it appears that is is a power supply issue.



Currently power is supplied via USB-C from mains. Trying different USB-C power

adapters causes the router to show "Adapter error".



Googling around shows that it appears to be a known issue. e.g.

https://help.amplifi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016908134-Troubleshooting-Power-Adapter-Error-and-Replacement

https://community.amplifi.com/topic/1026/amplifihd-router-power-supply



I was wondering what the situation here is in NZ.



It was originally purchased from Ascent on 12 November 2017. I doubt it is

still under warranty. Which is fine.



I have tried searching their site for the relevant NZ power adapter but to no

avail. Does anyone know where one could buy a USB-C power for Ubiquiti Amplifi

Router?



Mark

