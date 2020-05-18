Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Added a TP-Link AX50 as new fibre Router, can I use the VF Ultrahub as WIFI access point in the garage?


33 posts

Geek


#270609 18-May-2020 15:08
Hi Guys,

 

Have very basic knowledge of networking, and I have just setup a TP-LINK AX50 for WIFI6 access to my fibre ONT with VF. I have an existing CAT6 cable runnign from the house out to the garage, and was hoping to use the VF Ultrahub out there just as a wired WIFI access point with the same SSID etc as in the house.

 

Basically the wifi recpetion is bad out in the garage, so the new CAT6 cable was put in place so I can run the same WIFI SSID etc on another device out in the garage.

 

I haven't tried it yet, and the research I have been doing looks like it needs bridge mode to work? and the Ultrahub doesnt have that, so maybe it wont work?

 

Am i flogging a dead horse with this? If so what is the best value in a wifi access point out in the garage? Doesn't need to be superfast Wifi in garage, but would need additional Gigabit LAN ports so I could add some cables if I wanted to game out there at any time later.

 

I have the gigabit CAT6 cable working out there (works at gigabit speeds), I can plug in my laptop now and it works. I just want to extend basic WIFI out there for spotifiy etc and have the option to plug in 3 or 4 cables later if I want better gigabit for other devices. I have a spare gigabit swith here, is there any downside to plugging a wifi access point into a switch, and then cables all into the same switch? Apart from then needing 2 power cords?

 

There are so many terms for these bloody devices, just want to get something basic that will work without overspending.

 

 

 

Cheers!

136 posts

Master Geek


  #2485685 18-May-2020 15:21
Yeah, it should work - just be careful to plug the CAT6 cable into one of the LAN ports (not the WAN port).

 

You should also disable the DHCP server on the Ultrahub before connecting it to the rest of your network. Having 2x DHCP servers is generally a bad idea.

 

 

 

Good luck



33 posts

Geek


  #2485688 18-May-2020 15:25
Thanks Loftus,

 

I read on here about disabling DHCP, but there is still a problem with dual NAT (whatever that is LOL!) Sounds like the bridging mode is the ability to disable NAT which the UltraHub does not have?

 
 
 
 


mdf

2529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2485689 18-May-2020 15:26
I haven't used an ultrahub so cannot confirm, but in principle:

 

  • Confirm your new router's IP address and DHCP range. I believe TP link's default is 192.168.0.1.
  • If necessary, change the DCHP range so there are some addresses outside the DCHP range. e.g. if the DCHP range is 192.168.0.2 - 192.168.2.254, change it to something like 192.168.0.100 - 192.168.0.254.
  • Disconnect your computer from the new router and connect to the old router (old router does not need internet access for this)
  • Confirm your old router's IP address. I believe the default is 192.168.1.1.
  • On the old router, change its IP address to something in the range of the new router. Assuming the above is accurate, change it to 192.168.0.2.
  • You may need to reboot the old router and log in to it at the new address.
  • On the old router, disable DHCP.
  • If you want to attempt wireless roaming, set the SSID on the old router to match the new router. I would not recommend this for different brands of router though, but YMMV. You are probably better off manually selecting wifi networks e.g. SSID-garage and SSID-house.
  • If at any stage you cannot access the old router, you may need to assign a static IP address on the right subnet to the computer you are using - e.g. 192.168.0.3 and retry.
  • Connect a LAN port of the new router to a LAN port on the old router (i.e. do not use the WAN port!).
  • Change your computer back to obtaining an IP address via DHCP/automatically if you changed this.
  • You should now be able to log on to the old router at 192.168.0.1 and the new at ...0.2.
  • You should be able to browse the internet etc. using the SSID-garage wireless network.

 

