Hi Guys,

Have very basic knowledge of networking, and I have just setup a TP-LINK AX50 for WIFI6 access to my fibre ONT with VF. I have an existing CAT6 cable runnign from the house out to the garage, and was hoping to use the VF Ultrahub out there just as a wired WIFI access point with the same SSID etc as in the house.

Basically the wifi recpetion is bad out in the garage, so the new CAT6 cable was put in place so I can run the same WIFI SSID etc on another device out in the garage.

I haven't tried it yet, and the research I have been doing looks like it needs bridge mode to work? and the Ultrahub doesnt have that, so maybe it wont work?

Am i flogging a dead horse with this? If so what is the best value in a wifi access point out in the garage? Doesn't need to be superfast Wifi in garage, but would need additional Gigabit LAN ports so I could add some cables if I wanted to game out there at any time later.

I have the gigabit CAT6 cable working out there (works at gigabit speeds), I can plug in my laptop now and it works. I just want to extend basic WIFI out there for spotifiy etc and have the option to plug in 3 or 4 cables later if I want better gigabit for other devices. I have a spare gigabit swith here, is there any downside to plugging a wifi access point into a switch, and then cables all into the same switch? Apart from then needing 2 power cords?

There are so many terms for these bloody devices, just want to get something basic that will work without overspending.

Cheers!