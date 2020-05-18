Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does the Unifi controller need to be running to allow L2TP to a USG3?


#270613 18-May-2020 16:17
Google foo is failing me currently.

TL:DR - does the controller need to be running in order to VPN into a usg3?

I have my controller running in a container on a Dell R710. It's on a UPS, so in the event of a power failure it will shut down gracefully. The R710 doesn't turn back on when the power comes back on, so the controller won't be running, but the USG will be. Subsequent to a power failure, I'd like to be able to VPN into the iDrac and restart the server remotely if required. The USG will come up again as soon as the UPS is getting juice.

Or, is there another perhaps more automated way to achieve turning on the R710 after a power cut?

Thanks.

  #2485733 18-May-2020 16:23
I wonder if the computer has an option in the BIOS to power back on after power loss? Seems to be a standard option in most BIOSes with the default usually being 'Off'.



  #2485735 18-May-2020 16:25
KiwiSurfer:

I wonder if the computer has an option in the BIOS to power back on after power loss? Seems to be a standard option in most BIOSes with the default usually being 'Off'.



It does, but because it is shutting down cleanly under the OS from the UPS signal, the BIOS doesn't actually think there has been a power loss.

 
 
 
 


  #2485766 18-May-2020 16:54
If the unifi device can’t communicate with the controller it will still function with its last known settings , if you are getting a username and password from your controller for L2TP this wont work, I would suggest. a lan to lan ipsec tunnel which will come up without access to the controller, and you will be able to access the servers DRAC

