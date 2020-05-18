Google foo is failing me currently.



TL:DR - does the controller need to be running in order to VPN into a usg3?



I have my controller running in a container on a Dell R710. It's on a UPS, so in the event of a power failure it will shut down gracefully. The R710 doesn't turn back on when the power comes back on, so the controller won't be running, but the USG will be. Subsequent to a power failure, I'd like to be able to VPN into the iDrac and restart the server remotely if required. The USG will come up again as soon as the UPS is getting juice.



Or, is there another perhaps more automated way to achieve turning on the R710 after a power cut?



Thanks.