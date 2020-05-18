Hi,

I’m hoping for a quick answer to this query, although I appreciate it’s more complex than I’d like it to be! I have wired our old home with Cat6a and have a 24 port switch to terminate it all into. My question relates to terminating the cable.

1. 568A or 568B or does it not matter? I have googled and found opinions that could go either way.

2. Is a regular RJ45 fine, or do you need a specific type for the ‘earth’ wire? Any tips on where to get them/ which ones? I have a crimp tool already but the prices seem to vary wildly on cablesdirect and I don’t really know what the differences are. Any pointers? I need around 30-50.

I have 1GB broadband and getting 10G is not really on the cards for now, the 6a was the same price as 6 so went for it as future-proofing more than necessity.

Thanks

A