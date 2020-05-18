Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Terminating Cat6a Cable query

#270623 18-May-2020 22:26
Hi,  

 

 

 

I’m hoping for a quick answer to this query, although I appreciate it’s more complex than I’d like it to be!  I have wired our old home with Cat6a and have a 24 port switch to terminate it all into.  My question relates to terminating the cable.

 

 

 

1.  568A or 568B or does it not matter?  I have googled and found opinions that could go either way.

 

2.  Is a regular RJ45 fine, or do you need a specific type for the ‘earth’ wire?  Any tips on where to get them/ which ones?  I have a crimp tool already but the prices seem to vary wildly on cablesdirect and I don’t really know what the differences are.  Any pointers?  I need around 30-50.

 

I have 1GB broadband and getting 10G is not really on the cards for now, the 6a was the same price as 6 so went for it as future-proofing more than necessity.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

A

  #2485988 18-May-2020 22:54
1. Does not matter which standard you pick. Just remember that both ends of the cable termination need to be same standard.

 

2. If you buy CAT6A specific keystone or field termination plug then it comes with shielding tape for the earth wire. I recently went through this exercise on a new build with a just over 40 CAT7A cable runs and bought the Cable Matters keystone and field termination plugs from Amazon late last year before COVID-19 was a thing along with their termination tool which made the job so much easier. These have now gone up in price since COVID-19 and you are looking at almost $10 for just one keystone/field termination plug.

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074HH9RHW/ref=ox_sc_act_title_4?smid=A1AMUYYA3CT6HJ&psc=1

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074HHWNVN/ref=ox_sc_act_title_3?smid=A1AMUYYA3CT6HJ&psc=1

 

https://www.amazon.com/Cable-Matters-Crimp-Shielded-Keystone/dp/B074HG3VW3/ref=pd_bxgy_img_3/131-2822851-9625059?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B074HG3VW3&pd_rd_r=67c00f2a-085d-4e41-b31d-514c8611e2de&pd_rd_w=MxW5R&pd_rd_wg=T7p3z&pf_rd_p=7a6bc5c0-cfeb-4154-b2f9-fb32e87e9c63&pf_rd_r=2A190N9M3T2WDWVTN07F&psc=1&refRID=2A190N9M3T2WDWVTN07F

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2486004 18-May-2020 23:44
In Cat6A there is no "earth wire" AFAIK. The shielding of the cable should be connected to earth and (at least in the Dynamix cat6a cable) there is a non-insulated wire inside the cable which is against the shielding and would be used.

 

I don't think switches are connected to earth so you will need somewhere to do this, typically on a patch panel - cat6A patch panels should connect to shielding on the cable and then have an earth connection. I suppose you could also do this at the outlet and grab the earth from a nearby power point but don't think this is the "official way".

 

I used CableMatters cat6a patch panels and keystones and they are easy enough to work with. The cat6a keystones from cable matters don't require a crimper.

 

If you need I can upload some photos of the CableMatters patch panels with the earth connected.

 

 




