Is there anywhere local that has cheap generic SPF+ transceivers (e.g. FS.com cheap)

Also, in a related rant, it's really annoying that trying to find spf transceivers on both pricespy and priceme (aka Geekzone price compare) generates results for makeup and suncreen, because what were great platforms for finding the cheapest IT gear are now trying to be sites for everything under the sun. Stop it. Go back to just doing IT part price comparisons you bastards. /rant