Hi All,

I am looking at getting a Mesh wifi system for my home.

There seems to be a huge range out there all with various spec's and prices.

I am not that good with setting up WiFi networking. Are they as easy to setup as they all claim to be?

I live in a 2 story house with a few concrete beams in the building structure, which seems to create a bit of a problem with my current WiFi.

I am currently using Vodafone Fibre X, but are going to change to real fibre in the near future.

Does anybody out there have any recommendations?

thanks kiwipawl