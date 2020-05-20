Hello all,

I have recently bought a Devolo home control unit, for controlling switches, heaters, lights, etc. After plugging in to the mains and connecting a lan cable to the router you are instructed to log in to the Devolo home page and search for the unit, but it repeatedly refuses to find it. The website has limited advice but says the following; If your router/network has a firewall for outgoing connections, you have to ensure that the following ports are permitted for outgoing data traffic:

123 udp

2443 tcp

4433 tcp

I have attempted to do this on the Fritz box but I'm not certain I've got it right or whether settings need changing in Windows 10? Incidentally, the home control unit shows up fine in the Fritzbox app and also in the Devolo Windows app, but in order to use it properly it needs to connect to their website.

Any help would be very much appreciated.