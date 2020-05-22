Hi all,



As my home network grows I want to ensure everything works, and I don't become 'home network support' 24 x 7. I am looking for something that can monitor the network, nothing fancy, something like:



* Ping machines to make sure they are on the network

* SSH (or similar) to make sure services are running on machines (by port)

* Disk space

* Email alerts (I run my own email server on premise, it's on a UPS)

* Maybe alerts from the UPS (It can take network card)



I have 3 servers (2 x Windows Server 2016, 1 x Untangle) and a couple of desktops to monitor. I have looked at Pulseway, but I cannot see how that would work if the gateway (Untangle) goes down. I was thinking of a Pi was a battery backup. I looked at NetPi+ but this seems more of a diagnostic tool than actively monitoring and alerting.



Of course, if I could also make an awesome Grafana dashboard, that would be awesome bonus points :-)



What do people on geekzone use?