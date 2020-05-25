Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Huawei B618s-65D in bridge mode for mesh wifi?


20 posts

Geek


#271739 25-May-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

I have a Huawei B618s-65D wireless broadband router which is great in rural North Canterbury, but our large house has some wifi dead spots and I'm considering mesh wifi.

 

I understand how to put it all together but on previous Apple equipment I've had to put the "old" router in bridge mode to avoid double NATing but I can't see a way of doing this in the Huawei B618s settings and there's nothing about it on the Spark website or on line generally.

 

Am I missing something or don't I need to put it into bridge mode and I can just connect up the TP Link Deco M5 master unit with Cat6 to the LAN/WAN port without any problems?

 

Any advice would be appreciated.

Create new topic
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2491130 25-May-2020 15:11
Send private message quote this post

But you are going to use the Huawei as the modem, correct?

410 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2491131 25-May-2020 15:11
Send private message quote this post

You cant put it in Bridge Mode, disable the wireless on the B618 and get yourself a few Aruba Instant On Access points which you can mesh round the house

 
 
 
 




20 posts

Geek


  #2491135 25-May-2020 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Correct, the Huawei would be the modem with wireless managed by the mesh units..... assuming I can't run both the Huawei and the mesh units without running into technical problems? If I could do the latter I could get away with two mesh units rather than three, but I'd assumed the Huwaei router function had to be turned off to avoid problems?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.