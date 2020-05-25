I have a Huawei B618s-65D wireless broadband router which is great in rural North Canterbury, but our large house has some wifi dead spots and I'm considering mesh wifi.

I understand how to put it all together but on previous Apple equipment I've had to put the "old" router in bridge mode to avoid double NATing but I can't see a way of doing this in the Huawei B618s settings and there's nothing about it on the Spark website or on line generally.

Am I missing something or don't I need to put it into bridge mode and I can just connect up the TP Link Deco M5 master unit with Cat6 to the LAN/WAN port without any problems?

Any advice would be appreciated.