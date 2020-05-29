Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
piHole not blocking

#271844 29-May-2020 07:58
About a year ago, I played with piHole and had it running reasonably well, except it would prevent TVNZ from working.... which upset the wife so I removed it.

 

So this week I decided to give it another go, and having a different issue....

 

Installed on a HyperV Ubuntu box, its all running, can access the interface etc. Gave it my ISP DNS, set my desktop to fixed IP with the pihole box as the DNS server. 

 

Started browsing.... no ads blocked. Checking the pihole interface, I can see its being used by my desktop, but its not blocking any queries at all.

 

Ensured the block lists are enabled etc.

 

What am I missing ? 

 

TIA

 

 




  #2494082 29-May-2020 08:22
it's all down to the lists of ads you are using. and what is been whitelisted.

 

this is my list:

 

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/StevenBlack/hosts/master/hosts 

 

https://mirror1.malwaredomains.com/files/justdomains  

 

https://s3.amazonaws.com/lists.disconnect.me/simple_tracking.txt 

 

https://s3.amazonaws.com/lists.disconnect.me/simple_ad.txt  

 

http://sysctl.org/cameleon/hosts  

 

https://zeustracker.abuse.ch/blocklist.php?download=domainblocklist  

 

https://hosts-file.net/ad_servers.txt  

 

https://dbl.oisd.nl/

 

This gives me 99.99% ads blocked.

 

check that your clients (PC/browser) is using piHoles IP as DNS.

 

 




  #2494083 29-May-2020 08:25
Your browser may have decided to use DNS over HTTPS in which case it will be ignoring your DNS settings. I find uBlock Origin does the best job in browser on PCs for advert blocking. My Pi-Hole is for phones and other non-PC devices.

 

 

 

 







 
 
 
 


  #2494086 29-May-2020 08:42
firefox?

 

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-dns-over-https

 

Also, check Pi-Hole console to make sure you haven't accidentally disabled adblocking. 

  #2494088 29-May-2020 08:48
ipconfig /flushdns

 

Will also make sure the pihole is being used and removes any caching you have on your pc.




  #2494100 29-May-2020 09:04
So you can install the cloudflared service for DoH (not as an issue as above stated in browser config if applicable), https://docs.pi-hole.net/guides/dns-over-https/

 

 

 

For your issue which i observed over 2 piHole's this past week or two was version 5 installed for me.

 

If you ain't running a clean install of PiHole itself, you have to remove the adlists and re-add them again, as it isn't reading the files that it copies back locally to local.list / *.lists from the web pointer it gets them from. That fixed it for me.

 

*So if it's an upgrade or install but you didn't purge/autoremove the /etc/pihole and other configs related to it then install again, well try the above via the Web GUI for adlists adding them.

 

 

 

Also version 5 brings Group Management, so your piHole may not have a client/subnet defined for Default group (or extras if you added those). Check this out just in case.

 

I observed the pihole in v5 for me at least, isn't allowing a CNAME extra conf file in /etc/dnsmasq.d/ (used for youtube restrict.youtube.com for kids). It breaks the youtube app on Android for me.

 

 

 

If you really want to give it another go, try also the lists mentioned on https://firebog.net/ 

