About a year ago, I played with piHole and had it running reasonably well, except it would prevent TVNZ from working.... which upset the wife so I removed it.

So this week I decided to give it another go, and having a different issue....

Installed on a HyperV Ubuntu box, its all running, can access the interface etc. Gave it my ISP DNS, set my desktop to fixed IP with the pihole box as the DNS server.

Started browsing.... no ads blocked. Checking the pihole interface, I can see its being used by my desktop, but its not blocking any queries at all.

Ensured the block lists are enabled etc.

What am I missing ?

TIA