Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Recommendations for Router Replacements for Vodafone UltraHub for use with Ultrafast HFC


159 posts

Master Geek


#271866 29-May-2020 22:32
Send private message quote this post

So, this is in Wellington.. we have been running FibreX for some time and have only just had it upgraded to Ultrafast HFC, Max speed. I need to get the Ultrahub replaced with another type of router for the following reason: not enough Ethernet ports

 

The former router had 4 Ethernet ports. This supported 2 connected PC's, Vodafone TV & network-attached hard drive.

 

The new Ultrahub only has 3 Ethernet ports, and we now also have to support a Wifi-booster connection to a Vodafone TV box in another room for a second TV, so this takes up an ethernet port. So we can only have one PC connected, and the 2 x Vodafone TV boxes. Or remove the Wifi booster and plug in the second PC for the duration of when the PC is required, then change it back again.

 

Can anyone recommend the best solution to this dilemma? Either:

 

- Getting another router with more Ethernet ports
- Getting a switch or splitter so that we can connect more devices together

 

I have to admit I haven't done a lot of searching yet, but I will. But if anybody has a good recommendation for the best way around this to meet my requirements, that would be great.

 

Price is of course a consideration but not the biggest factor. I'll pay for something that is better quality, if it's easier to use and offers better specs / speeds.

 

The online chat VF guy said to go to Noel Leeming but who knows how good their advice will be hahaha!

 

Something that is relatively straight forward to set up without too much configuration (plug n play and it works) would of course be preferable!

 

Thanks in advance!

Create new topic
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2494702 29-May-2020 22:48
Send private message quote this post

The easiest approach, if the Ultrahub is otherwise working fine for you, is your second option of getting a small ethernet switch.

429 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2494703 29-May-2020 22:50
Send private message quote this post

If you have a landline you cant ditch the Ultrahub because voda dont release sip details

 

If you are Naked Broadband get a RB4011, people on here will call it overkill but I say its king of bang for buck

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9307 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2494706 29-May-2020 23:00
Send private message quote this post

@nztim The problem with recommending the RB4011 is they're not easy to configure, and it is easy to create massive security problems if you're not careful enough. Despite me having a guide, they're not the router to recommend to everyone. Also I would argue your fact with saying the Edgerouter 10X is better bang for buck as it is able to route Gigabit fine, and is relatively easy to set up. Anyway, that is a topic for another day.

 

@scoobydoo If you want easy to set up then just grab a simple switch like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1010/TP-Link-TL-SG1008D-8-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch

 

Combine it with the free shipping code PBSMART4ME (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=271776) and you'll get 7 more Ethernet ports (1x uplinked to the router) for less than $40.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi



159 posts

Master Geek


  #2494707 29-May-2020 23:00
Send private message quote this post

Ah okay. We are naked... no landline. So that makes things easier, yes?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.