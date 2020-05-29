So, this is in Wellington.. we have been running FibreX for some time and have only just had it upgraded to Ultrafast HFC, Max speed. I need to get the Ultrahub replaced with another type of router for the following reason: not enough Ethernet ports

The former router had 4 Ethernet ports. This supported 2 connected PC's, Vodafone TV & network-attached hard drive.

The new Ultrahub only has 3 Ethernet ports, and we now also have to support a Wifi-booster connection to a Vodafone TV box in another room for a second TV, so this takes up an ethernet port. So we can only have one PC connected, and the 2 x Vodafone TV boxes. Or remove the Wifi booster and plug in the second PC for the duration of when the PC is required, then change it back again.

Can anyone recommend the best solution to this dilemma? Either:

- Getting another router with more Ethernet ports

- Getting a switch or splitter so that we can connect more devices together

I have to admit I haven't done a lot of searching yet, but I will. But if anybody has a good recommendation for the best way around this to meet my requirements, that would be great.

Price is of course a consideration but not the biggest factor. I'll pay for something that is better quality, if it's easier to use and offers better specs / speeds.

The online chat VF guy said to go to Noel Leeming but who knows how good their advice will be hahaha!

Something that is relatively straight forward to set up without too much configuration (plug n play and it works) would of course be preferable!

Thanks in advance!