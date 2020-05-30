Hey there!

So I switched to Fibre in Jan this year - going well. Got a Chorus fibre box installed (Chorus ONT 300), and connected with a Gamer Static IP fast Fibre account with MyRepublic. My router is a Draytek Vigor2862n.

Lights on Chorus router seem fine. And also on Draytek. Yet, in the last couple days, internet has gone off for many hours, then randomly worked again, now back off (hotspotting off my phone now).

I've tried restarts on both the Chorus and Draytek devices. Have tried full reset on Chorus, but not full factory reset on Draytek as it's got my config loaded.

I've also just tried connecting directly to the Chorus fibre box using the ethernet cable to my laptop, and the fibre internet is great! But through the Draytek, it has randomly disappears for hours at a time! Any thoughts from anyone?

Any help would be hugely appreciated!

Thanks :-)