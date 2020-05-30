Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help - My internet isn't working on Draytek Vigor 2862n with MyRepublic


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#271884 30-May-2020 21:04
Hey there!

 

So I switched to Fibre in Jan this year - going well. Got a Chorus fibre box installed (Chorus ONT 300), and connected with a Gamer Static IP fast Fibre account with MyRepublic. My router is a Draytek Vigor2862n.

 

Lights on Chorus router seem fine. And also on Draytek. Yet, in the last couple days, internet has gone off for many hours, then randomly worked again, now back off (hotspotting off my phone now).

 

I've tried restarts on both the Chorus and Draytek devices. Have tried full reset on Chorus, but not full factory reset on Draytek as it's got my config loaded.

 

I've also just tried connecting directly to the Chorus fibre box using the ethernet cable to my laptop, and the fibre internet is great! But through the Draytek, it has randomly disappears for hours at a time! Any thoughts from anyone?

 

Any help would be hugely appreciated!

 

Thanks :-)

6277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2495339 30-May-2020 21:09
Did MR provide you with the Draytek Vigor2862n?



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2495340 30-May-2020 21:14
No, I purchased it and set that up myself :-)

 
 
 
 


6277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2495341 30-May-2020 21:15
What did MR provide you with? Plug that in and see if the same issue happens



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2495343 30-May-2020 21:18
They asked me to send it back after I told them I had my own router....

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2495351 30-May-2020 21:27
Suprisedmeat:

 

They asked me to send it back after I told them I had my own router....

 

 

I don't know much about MyRepublic, do the use DHCP or PPPoE ?

 

 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2495354 30-May-2020 21:31
Hey guys, thanks for the responses :-)
MR uses DHCP:

 

https://support-nz.myrepublic.net/hc/en-us/articles/115001736563-Setting-up-Third-Party-VDSL-Fibre-Routers

1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2495357 30-May-2020 21:44
I used to have lots of Drayteks in the wild and I dont recall any unit failure but I think we have had a couple of PSU's ply up over the years so that would be my first port of call.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 


439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2495358 30-May-2020 21:44
Suprisedmeat:

 

MR uses DHCP:

 

 

That throws my MTU theory out the window

 

firmware?

 

I could ask the folk at snappernet on Tuesday to see if there are any quirks with DHCP with this model

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2495359 30-May-2020 21:46
SATTV:

 

I think we have had a couple of PSU's ply up over the years

 

 

Very common with the early DV130 modems - They eventually sorted this



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2495361 30-May-2020 21:50
SATTV:

 

I used to have lots of Drayteks in the wild and I dont recall any unit failure but I think we have had a couple of PSU's ply up over the years so that would be my first port of call.

 

 

The Draytek powersupply seems to work fine - it's all lit up?



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2495364 30-May-2020 21:54
nztim:

 

I could ask the folk at snappernet on Tuesday to see if there are any quirks with DHCP with this model

 

 

That would be awesome thanks? I just tried changing to the DNS records on the Draytek also just now to some referred to here:
https://support-nz.myrepublic.net/hc/en-us/articles/205940076-What-are-your-DNS-server-addresses-

Creepy thing is, internet didn't properly work, but there was enough of a trickle to get a couple of emails downloaded from Geekzone! Maybe less than dial-up speed as Google webpage wouldn't load.

1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2495365 30-May-2020 21:54
Suprisedmeat:

 

SATTV:

 

I used to have lots of Drayteks in the wild and I dont recall any unit failure but I think we have had a couple of PSU's ply up over the years so that would be my first port of call.

 

 

The Draytek powersupply seems to work fine - it's all lit up?

 

 

Yes they can look fine but the main filter cap can fail but worth a try for Diagnostics.

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

