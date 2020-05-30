Hi all, I am on Vodafone HFC Max (c.900/90) Have the Vodafone ultra hub. I live in a 100 year old house and the cable comes into my attic area where the cable modem is, and so also the ultra hub router. The house is single level. This set up works fine but has always been a minor source of frustration that my wifi speeds are quite a bit below what I know is possible based on the connection. When I was next to the ultra hub in the attic on a Mac book pro I can get very fast 500+mbs but in the extremities of the house maybe 50-100mbs, or 2-300 right under where the router is in the attic. I guess the signal is going through the insulation etc of the ceiling plus walls.

Anyway Vodafone kindly recently gave me a wifi booster http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/30328 which I've set up in repeater mode, I've pushed it and the ultra hub to either end of the attic to hopefully create stronger coverage/signal and better speeds.

Basically it hasn't made as much difference as I'd hoped and I'm suspicious I haven't set it up right or whatever. For example my phone is 2.4ghz only, I go right by the booster, use the internet and the 2.4ghz light stays off, I'm not sure how to really determine how to know if my devices are utilising it. In repeater mode it uses the same SSID as ultra hub (which is what I want to have seamless wifi not two networks).

Anyway if anyone has any tips or tricks on know your devices are using the booster please let me know!

I did wonder if the is any difference between access point mode (connection by ethernet cable) vs repeater mode (ultra hub and booster connect via wifi). I might buy a long ethernet cable and try that next.

Thanks