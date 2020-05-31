Hi folks,

My brother suggested I post here as there is a good chance someone might be able to help figure out what I'm doing wrong with my new router.

In my new flat, we have a gigabit fibre connection through 2Degrees. While not a great benchmark in and of itself, fast.com shows 1Gbps.

As we were using an old 'FritzBox' that the flat had inherited over the years, I saw a good deal for a Nightgear R700 AC1900 pop up and snatched it up.

Now my issue lies within the fact that using Cloudflare's new speed test and fast.com, the speed is roughly 1/5 of what it would be on the old router when using the new one.

I'm guessing I've made some silly configuration error, but after spending a few hours reading different posts and toggling different settings, I decided posting would be the best bet.

I'm open to flashing the router if needs be, or if it's a good idea in general - I haven't done so before, but am happy to learn.

So, if anyone has any suggestions, please let me know, thank you in advance.

Edit: I should note, my next objective is to set up a PiHole 5 using a Raspberry Pi 4 4gb this evening, so if anyone has any heads up/pointers for that with this router, then I'm all ears! Thanks