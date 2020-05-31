Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Upgraded to Nigthawk R7000 AC1600 /w 2Degree fibre connection - ethernet speed is 1/5th of before


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#271900 31-May-2020 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Hi folks,

 

 

 

My brother suggested I post here as there is a good chance someone might be able to help figure out what I'm doing wrong with my new router.

 

 

 

In my new flat, we have a gigabit fibre connection through 2Degrees. While not a great benchmark in and of itself, fast.com shows 1Gbps.

 

 

 

As we were using an old 'FritzBox' that the flat had inherited over the years, I saw a good deal for a Nightgear R700 AC1900 pop up and snatched it up.

 

 

 

Now my issue lies within the fact that using Cloudflare's new speed test and fast.com, the speed is roughly 1/5 of what it would be on the old router when using the new one.

 

 

 

I'm guessing I've made some silly configuration error, but after spending a few hours reading different posts and toggling different settings, I decided posting would be the best bet.

 

 

 

I'm open to flashing the router if needs be, or if it's a good idea in general - I haven't done so before, but am happy to learn.

 

 

 

So, if anyone has any suggestions, please let me know, thank you in advance.

 

 

 

Edit: I should note, my next objective is to set up a PiHole 5 using a Raspberry Pi 4 4gb this evening, so if anyone has any heads up/pointers for that with this router, then I'm all ears! Thanks

Create new topic
441 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2495783 31-May-2020 16:30
Send private message quote this post

It will be one of two things MTU or Processing power in the Netgear

 

PPPoE adds CPU over head which will affect performance if the router isn't up to it - 2degrees use PPPoE

 

The other factor could be the MTU is still set to 1500, try lowering this to 1492

 

 

4644 posts

Uber Geek


  #2495784 31-May-2020 16:36
Send private message quote this post

The R7000 is very old, designed for the DSL era. 

 

Maybe it just isn't capable?  

 

 

 
 
 
 


1256 posts

Uber Geek


  #2495785 31-May-2020 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Just curious, why the decision to downgrade?

 

Alongside the MTU settings suggested make sure your pppoe username and pass are correct, some providers allow connection but only at reduced speeds if incorrect.

23291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2495789 31-May-2020 16:42
Send private message quote this post

These dual mode vdsl and ethernet routers will often not change reliably between the modes. Do a factory reset and complete its setup wizard to make sure that all traces of being a VDSL router are removed from the config and it has the best chance of having hardware offload enabled.

 

Also if it has anything that claims to prioritize gaming or voice etc, make sure that is off because it will generally disable hardware offloading and make the CPU do everything which will bottleneck on low end gear like that.




Richard rich.ms

/dev/null
9316 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2495795 31-May-2020 17:02
Send private message quote this post

The R7000 is just simply too old and you'll never be able to get Gigabit speeds through it.

 

Really, you should be using the Fritz!Box as this router supports Gigabit fine (as you've seen) and actually has better WiFi than the R7000. You're essentially downgrading yourself by using the R7000.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

413 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2495803 31-May-2020 17:19
Send private message quote this post

Not familiar with this model but with the ASUS RT-88U I needed to turn off anything with parental controls, time scheduling, access control and turn on NAT acceleration to get 1GB.

 

I think yours might have access control thats need to be off.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.