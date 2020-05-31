Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
D-Link DHP-P600AV Ethernet over powerline - Losing ethernet connection


#271902 31-May-2020 17:27
I've recently purchased a D-LINK PowerLine AV2 1000 (DHP-P601AV) Gigabit Passthrough Kit (from Harvey Norman) for use in connecting lounge modem back to home office 8-port ethernet switch.

 

A couple of times since install it's dropped connection, & connected devices report "No internet"

 

Photo is of current state of the device:

 

 Click to see full size

 

From the product manual it advises (from top down):

 

1) Ethernet LED on Both = Solid: The Ethernet port is linked

 

2a) Powerline LED on Lounge (connected to modem) = Red: The powerline link rate is fair

 

2b) Powerline on Office (other end of connection) = Blinking Red (The powerline link rate is fair) & Green (The powerline link rate is excellent)

 

3) Power LED on Both = Solid: The device is receiving electrical power

 

 

 

I've tried both reconnecting & resetting both power (in correct order), but get same result on both. Also tried resetting the modem with no change to service.

 

Does anyone have any experience in resolving this issue, or any other advise for these devices?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2495818 31-May-2020 17:36
In my experience this is just the nature of Powerline, it's using a medium that was never designed for data carriage and is full of electrical appliances ready to cause interference. Performance is going to vary wildly house-to-house depending on your electrical wiring.

 

If the link works but is intermittent like you say, probably the only two things I can suggest are:

 

1) Making sure you have the Powerline adapters connected directly to wall outlets (no power strips, extension cords, etc)

 

2) Trying various different combos of wall outlets around the house if available to test performance (Powerline works really poorly across outlets on different circuits)

 

 

 

I've got some spare TP-Link adapters you could try out if you're in Auckland but I suspect the results might be largely the same

 

 

 

 

