#271968 3-Jun-2020 20:57
Hi Everyone

 

First off, just want to say these forums have been a massive help in helping getting us setup here in NZ after recently arriving from Europe, has been a hell of ride but the info and advice given here has really made some of the decision easier.

 

 

 

So my question/issue is related to our home network setup. I use to run multiple Apple Airport's to get our home WiFi network going; which was OK but not the best in terms of speed, so wanted to go it 'right' with some new equipment here.

 

We have recently moved into a new house that has ethernet already in the wall, and had the fibre installed on the weekend and are using a Huawei HG659 in the lounge that we got off TradeMe just to get us started as I would need something that can handle alot of connected devices.

 

Originally I was thinking of getting a Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway Router and connecting this with the 'fibre box' in the garage and then having a UniFi Nano HD access point in the kitchen connected to a wall ethernet port to beam the WiFi through the house, and potentially added another one if needed
In the lounge there is one Ethernet wall port and as I have four devices that I would like to connect via Ethernet, I was thinking of getting a basic gigabit network switch.

 

I have a OK understanding of networking but looking for something that is easy to manage and setup, which is why I was thinking the Ubiquiti range due to the UniFi Controller software

 

So my questions are:

 

  • With the network switch in the lounge, could I use an 'unmanaged' switch or something a bit smarter?
    I am thinking either this one (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1007/TP-Link-TL-SG1005D-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch) or this (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1002/TP-Link-TL-SG105E-5-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switch)

  • When I look at the networking box in the garage, would I be right in thinking that I could get away with not having a router at all? and simple connecting with ethernet cables straight from the white box where the fibre is connected and straight into the network 'distributor', or do I need this router to setup the access point (see pics)

 

 

Any ideas would be appreciated. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

  #2497696 3-Jun-2020 21:33
You can and in my recommendation considering your use case just use a unmanaged switch like the one you have linked in your lounge if you need multiple devices there connected via Ethernet.

 

You do need a router. Whether you place the router in the lounge or garage, the white box which is called the ONT, connects to the WAN port of the router. The USG from Ubiquiti is one such gateway/router. You can also just continue to keep using the HG659 which is also acting as a router as well as a access point.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2497701 3-Jun-2020 21:46
Hi,

 

It's a bit hard to tell from the pics, but if the fibre goes into that white box, then that'll be the ONT (Optical Network Terminal). All it does is convert the fibre to an Ethernet connection that you then have to connect to the WAN port of any router to actually connect you to the internet. The LAN ports of the router (or switch) would then connect to the black patch panel.

 

You mention needing a small switch in the lounge. Since you're already looking at Unifi netwoking equipment, they have an "In-Wall" wifi access point which mounts to the wall in place of a data socket plus it has four gigabit Ethenet ports at the bottom of it. The part number is UAP-IW-HD. I have one tucked behind the TV/media centre in the lounge and it's great. Wifi throughput alone is awesome and it covers a good distance.

 

Link here to it: Unifi IW-HD

 

There are cheaper versions (UAP-AC-IW) which only have two Ethernet ports and 2x2 MIMO wifi antennas, but they're handy devices to retrofit into existing data points in the walls. One super handy feature is thaat one Ethernet port can also provide pass-through PoE, so if you find you're running out of Ethernet ports, simply connect a US-8 (not the 60w version) switch (which can be PoE powered) and you have a simple, tidy method of expanding your network.

 

The USG3 is fine for gigabit throughput, but only if some of the more advanced features are disabled (IPS/IDS for example). It simply lacks the CPU power to run these features at full speed. The speed drop is significant when these features are enabled, as in you can expect it to limit your connection to around 80-100Mbps (which is fine for a standard fibre speed of 100d/20u).

 

Take note that the In-Wall APs do not come with PoE injectors, so you'll either need to grab a couple of 48V ones, or use a small switch such as the US-8-60w which has eight ports, four capable of supplying 802.3af PoE. They're nicely sized wee switches too.

 

Since you mention using a Nano-HD AP connected to a wall port for data, it's best to ceiling mount any of the circular APs, as the signal propagation is outwards and down (kind of like a big donut). If you wall mount these, then you tend to kill some of the distance that the AP would otherwise be able to cover.

I started with some pretty basic Unifi gear a while back (USG3, US-8-60 switch, AP-lite & AC-IW), but I've upgraded my gear over time, not because what I had wasn't performing, but simply because I wanted more haha. It's never ending!

 

Anyway, I hope this long post helps you out a little bit. There are quite a few people here that run Unifi networking gear, and we're more than happy to help out with any queries you may have :)

 
 
 
 


  #2497709 3-Jun-2020 21:56
The unifi in wall access points are really neat and tidy and (and have a four port switch built into them) they replace your wall sockets.

you then put the router in the garage with the ONT. The in wall will need a Power Over Ethernet injector to power it

The other thing with the unifi gear is you need a controller, the gear doesn’t run on its own, you could get a cloud key for a home network setup

