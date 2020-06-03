Hi,

It's a bit hard to tell from the pics, but if the fibre goes into that white box, then that'll be the ONT (Optical Network Terminal). All it does is convert the fibre to an Ethernet connection that you then have to connect to the WAN port of any router to actually connect you to the internet. The LAN ports of the router (or switch) would then connect to the black patch panel.

You mention needing a small switch in the lounge. Since you're already looking at Unifi netwoking equipment, they have an "In-Wall" wifi access point which mounts to the wall in place of a data socket plus it has four gigabit Ethenet ports at the bottom of it. The part number is UAP-IW-HD. I have one tucked behind the TV/media centre in the lounge and it's great. Wifi throughput alone is awesome and it covers a good distance.

Link here to it: Unifi IW-HD

There are cheaper versions (UAP-AC-IW) which only have two Ethernet ports and 2x2 MIMO wifi antennas, but they're handy devices to retrofit into existing data points in the walls. One super handy feature is thaat one Ethernet port can also provide pass-through PoE, so if you find you're running out of Ethernet ports, simply connect a US-8 (not the 60w version) switch (which can be PoE powered) and you have a simple, tidy method of expanding your network.

The USG3 is fine for gigabit throughput, but only if some of the more advanced features are disabled (IPS/IDS for example). It simply lacks the CPU power to run these features at full speed. The speed drop is significant when these features are enabled, as in you can expect it to limit your connection to around 80-100Mbps (which is fine for a standard fibre speed of 100d/20u).

Take note that the In-Wall APs do not come with PoE injectors, so you'll either need to grab a couple of 48V ones, or use a small switch such as the US-8-60w which has eight ports, four capable of supplying 802.3af PoE. They're nicely sized wee switches too.

Since you mention using a Nano-HD AP connected to a wall port for data, it's best to ceiling mount any of the circular APs, as the signal propagation is outwards and down (kind of like a big donut). If you wall mount these, then you tend to kill some of the distance that the AP would otherwise be able to cover.



I started with some pretty basic Unifi gear a while back (USG3, US-8-60 switch, AP-lite & AC-IW), but I've upgraded my gear over time, not because what I had wasn't performing, but simply because I wanted more haha. It's never ending!

Anyway, I hope this long post helps you out a little bit. There are quite a few people here that run Unifi networking gear, and we're more than happy to help out with any queries you may have :)