Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Connect two Vodafone HG659 together but as different networks


26 posts

Geek


#271971 3-Jun-2020 22:51
Send private message

I have the first HG659 (device1) connected to the ONT.  A cable to the granny flat and another HG659 (device2) , currently connected to together with the LAN ports, with device2 set to DHCP off and static IP on the same subnet (Outside device1's DHCP pool).  This works fine, but the kids can accidently (maybe on purpose) connect to the granny flat TV with chrome cast and this is not ideal in this suitation.

 

Can I connected the WAN port on device2 (in flat) to the LAN port of the HG659 (device1)?  I have tried and it connects but does not work.

 

The problem appears to be setting the WAN port (device2 in flat) IP number so it is inside the subnet of the device1.

 

Then I guess I set the device2 DHCP up so the connected devices there have their own network, then the kids will not stir up Granny.

 

If this is not possible on the HG659, then what device should I put in the granny flat?

 

Mike 

Create new topic
457 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2497824 3-Jun-2020 23:59
Send private message quote this post

HG659 is not suitable for what you are trying to achieve

You really need a router two internal network segments that can firewall from
each other

I guess if you turn the vlan 10 tagging off in the wan of the granny flat router and double nat to the internet it would achieve what you want but its a bit of a hodge podge solution

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.