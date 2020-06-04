Hi,

If you join SPEEDSTER, our new ISP in Taranaki, and want to use your own modem / router, they are unable to help you with any setup questions you may have. Setting up is the owner's responsibility entirely and there is no help on their site.

I have a FRITZ!BOX 7490, and due to no knowledge about fibre, I had problems with the settings that they provided.

VCI and VLAN are both shown as -1. Since these are both numerals, I thought I must be missing something.

However, the answer is that they use neither VCI or VLAN so settings for these are not required at all.

I hope this helps someone from spending many hours googling to find out whether this is a misprint or something wrong with their equipment.