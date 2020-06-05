Has anyone performed the above firmware upgrade?



I'm a bit late to the party, considering it was released 21st February this year.

Quite a few new features, including better 2.4ghz performance (apparently).

Last time I upgraded the firmware, I didn't know I was supposed to let Slingshot do it. Somehow in doing it myself, I removed the entire Slingshot interface. Thankfully I managed to find the default username and password for my Netcomm NF18ACV, pre-slingshot overhaul of it. Bloke on the other end had no idea what I was looking at when I was describing the Netcomm menu options.

They were about to charge me $70 or so for a new modem, since the technical team reckon I 'destroyed' this one, but I somehow solved the problem.

Anyway, anyone tried the update? Was reading some of the issues Whirlpool members were facing.

Also while I've got you reading, thoughts on NF18ACV vs Fritzbox 7490? Just picked one up for $20. Just need a power cable for it.