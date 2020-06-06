Hi there,

I live in an old villa that is about 100sqm 3 bedroom, bathroom, kitchen + lounge + dinning room (1 big room).

I got a Huawei 630b as part of signing up for Spark VDSL many many years ago. The wifi reception has always been average at best but with covid-19 and working from home it has become very problematic, typically in the dining room (which is where we work from home) we get drop offs maybe once an hour and the signal is often weak to average (at best). The wifi is in the middle bedroom in the house (opposite the bathroom) in a traditional villa layout. I've tried to put the router as high as possible in the room (on top of some stacked boxes) and set it to a channel that android wifi analyser recommends - none of which particularly helped.

Now, my question is, is there something I can do to significantly improve the reception which doesn't involve moving the router into the lounge/kitchen? I am getting upgraded to Spark Fibre unplan in the coming weeks for background info. We are not heavy users (2 people living in the house and the maximum use would be either one streaming movie or one person online gaming and the other browsing the web. Important note: as part of the upgrade to fibre I chose not to take the router that comes with it to save the $29 postage - if this was mistake please let me know and I will get them to send me one - I guess I assumed my 630b would work with Fibre.

Is there a better router that will improve the signal? (I want something that will work with both vdsl and fibre - Chorus is taking forever to get it hooked up). I'll post a picture of where the router is positioned as part of this.

I would also consider any other options that you guys deem will work i.e. signal boosters or anything, I have no idea what will work. If someone sorts out this kind of stuff for a living I am okay with paying for someone on the forums to help if they need to come around to my house but ideally I don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on this (unless I need to buy a new router).

Here is the WIFI analyser from literally standing right next to the modem (I am the brown one on the right - SPARK-JRVPVX)

And here is the signal from the problem room by placing my phone next to the laptop:

Here is the picture of where the router is currently sitting in the middle bedroom:

Thanks for your help!