Am joining up on Stuff Fibre gigabit plan and already have a TPLink Archer C9. Stuff Fibre offer a Asus rt-ac68u for free or you can buy a asus rt-ac86u from them for $300. Both seem to have pretty good reviews, with the 86 just being a newer version of the 68 it seems.



My question is, are either of these better than my C9? Primarily for wifi range/speed. I do a lot of gaming which I'm going to switch to a wired connection instead, and otherwise have probably 15 devices hooked up on wifi in the house. One end of the house gets a pretty average wifi singal and trying to avoid any sort of mesh system and it does get majority of the house fine, literally just one end struggles sometimes.