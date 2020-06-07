Recently bought a UniFi dream machine - my first foray into the ubiquity world - knew nothing about networking but loving learning a little bit about it now and can see myself getting a little bit addicted and wanting more Ubiquity kit....
...Specifically cameras and the 4k G4 Pro as a first step - But as I think I understand it, that camera needs a) POE which the DM cannot provide and b) a different cloud key to what is used in the Dream Machine (??)
Can anyone tell me if there is a way I can use the G4 Pro Camera with the UDM or do I have to by a Dream Machine Pro (??)