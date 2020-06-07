Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UniFi Dream Machine and G4 Pro Cameras?


84 posts

Master Geek


#272047 7-Jun-2020 11:52
Send private message

Recently bought a UniFi dream machine - my first foray into the ubiquity world - knew nothing about networking but loving learning a little bit about it now and can see myself getting a little bit addicted and wanting more Ubiquity kit....

 

 

 

...Specifically cameras and the 4k G4 Pro as a first step - But as I think I understand it, that camera needs a) POE which the DM cannot provide and b) a different cloud key to what is used in the Dream Machine (??)

 

 

 

Can anyone tell me if there is a way I can use the G4 Pro Camera with the UDM or do I have to by a Dream Machine Pro (??)

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
85 posts

Master Geek


  #2500026 7-Jun-2020 12:40
Send private message quote this post

UDMP provides the Unifi Protect capability, which is the camera side of things & the space to install a hard drive for recordings.

 

If you stay with the UDM, you'd need to use a Cloud Key Gen 2 Plus in order to use Unifi Protect. I'm unsure whether the UDMs built-in controller could clash with the controller within the Cloud Key, or if there's an option to disable the Controller from running on the cloud key, in order to only provide Unifi Protect.

 

Both Dream Machines don't provide PoE capabilities with the built-in switch. So you'd need to either use PoE injectors, or use a separate PoE switch to power the camera(s).

 

While I haven't had any personal experience with the G4 cameras, the general consensus is that they are very overpriced for what they are. For ~$1000 each, they'd better be a sweet camera!

 

I'm holding out to see whether the Protect software will be released separately, so that I can re-purpose some spare hardware and turn into an NVR, just like you could with Unifi Video, which is somewhat EOL now.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.