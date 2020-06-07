UDMP provides the Unifi Protect capability, which is the camera side of things & the space to install a hard drive for recordings.

If you stay with the UDM, you'd need to use a Cloud Key Gen 2 Plus in order to use Unifi Protect. I'm unsure whether the UDMs built-in controller could clash with the controller within the Cloud Key, or if there's an option to disable the Controller from running on the cloud key, in order to only provide Unifi Protect.

Both Dream Machines don't provide PoE capabilities with the built-in switch. So you'd need to either use PoE injectors, or use a separate PoE switch to power the camera(s).

While I haven't had any personal experience with the G4 cameras, the general consensus is that they are very overpriced for what they are. For ~$1000 each, they'd better be a sweet camera!

I'm holding out to see whether the Protect software will be released separately, so that I can re-purpose some spare hardware and turn into an NVR, just like you could with Unifi Video, which is somewhat EOL now.