Where to Buy 200m of Direct Bury, Metal Free, Terminated Fibre Optic Cable


#272098 9-Jun-2020 13:42
Hi,

 

I would like to buy 200m of direct bury, metal free, pre terminated, fibre optic cable. Can anyone point me to a company?

 

It's going through a forest so needs to be totally metal free to not encourage lightening. I know ADSS is metal free, but I'm not convinced it can be directly buried. If ADSS is the only option I'd consider hanging it (biggest gap is 10m).

 

It doesn't have to be fast (the bottleneck is elsewhere and well below 40mbps). It can be multimode.

 

Stupid question: Is fibre duplex or does it need one for up and one for down? I'm okay paying a bit more for multicore (redundancy), but it generally needs to be good value.

 

It will probably be plugged into an SFP connector at each end.

 

Ta in advance,

 

TW.

 

 

  #2501502 9-Jun-2020 13:56
Honestly, get a company in to do it is my recommendation - you're not going to get a long length of direct burial cable that's pre-terminated in my experience, and I don't think anyone makes 200m patch leads (for good reason). Also, why are you against metal for direct burial? There's plenty of unarmoured direct burial cable, but if you're burying it in a forest, it'll need the armour for a meaningful service life, and would probably benefit from being ducted, too. If you're dead set on doing it as DIY as possible, bang through 200m of alkethene pipe or something similar, and then get a local company to supply and run the cable through, and terminate it. If you put a draw string in the pipe, even better.




  #2501504 9-Jun-2020 13:58
You can do BiDi over Singlemode but I haven't yet found Multimode BiDi so you would need at least one pair.

 

Have you considered mechanical splicing? Which you could do yourself without the need for a fusion splicer or anything. This makes stuff like this an option - http://www.dynamix.co.nz/F-ADBOM306-300M

 

From a quick search at the usual suspects, I wasn't able to find a pre-terminated direct bury, though you could run a conduit (preferably with a draw included) and then pull through some pre-terminated outdoor but not direct bury cable.




Create new topic



