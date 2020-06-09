Hi,

I would like to buy 200m of direct bury, metal free, pre terminated, fibre optic cable. Can anyone point me to a company?

It's going through a forest so needs to be totally metal free to not encourage lightening. I know ADSS is metal free, but I'm not convinced it can be directly buried. If ADSS is the only option I'd consider hanging it (biggest gap is 10m).

It doesn't have to be fast (the bottleneck is elsewhere and well below 40mbps). It can be multimode.

Stupid question: Is fibre duplex or does it need one for up and one for down? I'm okay paying a bit more for multicore (redundancy), but it generally needs to be good value.

It will probably be plugged into an SFP connector at each end.

Ta in advance,

TW.