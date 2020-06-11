Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ubiquiti model recommendations for my use case


515 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272154 11-Jun-2020 19:50
Send private message

If anyone has time to offer some advice on new gear options I'd appreciate that. I'll explain what I have and where I want to be at the end of this process.

 

 

 

A few years ago when UFB arrived at our place, with a family of teenagers consuming plenty of bandwidth I installed Cat6 cable throughout our fairly large house.

 

 

 

Downstairs we have a reliable Netgear router connected to the ONT. We're using its modem function to connect to Voyager and Wi-Fi is enabled.

 

 

 

Upstairs we have two Airport Extremes currently just acting as access points. Both have Ethernet devices plugged in such as our TV, a desktop PC and a Synology NAS among other things.

 

 

 

My objectives are to:

 

1. Standardise the network so everything is controllable from one app, so use the same manufacturer everywhere. I've had one or two issues with Sonos over the years and I think a consistent network will help.

 

2. Wi-Fi 6. My iPhone 11 Pro Max supports this now and if I'm going to shell out for new gear, I may as well go with a protocol more of my devices will support in future.

 

3. The UI must be screen reader accessible as I'm blind.

 

4. I need a real router that lets me open ports via NAT.

 

 

 

I've investigated what's out there, particularly from an accessibility perspective and the Ubiquiti iOS app is in perfect shape. They also come highly recommended so I'm inclined to go with that.

 

 

 

Given that we already have Cat6 cabling, am I correct that we would be better going with Ubiquiti access points upstairs and not a mesh network? If I'm understanding the theory correctly, access points where there is already cat6 would give me better throughput than mesh and spread the load a little?

 

 

 

If I'm on the right track, can anyone recommend specific Ubiquiti gear that would give me a modem/router downstairs and two Wi-Fi access points with, say, three or four Ethernet ports upstairs to plug our wired gear into?

 

 

 

Thanks for any and all recommendations.




Jonathan

23322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2503219 11-Jun-2020 20:04
Send private message

There is no wifi 6 on unifi at the moment, but the usefulness of that is questionable at best right now so I wouldn't let that influence you with not getting unifi gear.

 

The old USG gateway is CPU limited and they have the dream machine product out now which seems to be where they are actively developing. I wouldn't get the old gateway because I would worry that it is now a forgotten product line they will stop doing anything with sooner compared to the dream machine ones.

 

The small dream machine has the router, controller and one AP in it. You still need to power any APs you add to it so add in a switch with that or else use injectors on some AC nano APs and you should be all good.




Richard rich.ms

7560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2503220 11-Jun-2020 20:14
Send private message

Agree with Richard, DM, small unifi switch and a couple of Ac nanos.
As for wifi6, don't get hung up on that, it's not likely to advantage you, even if your handset supports it, still very early days for 6.


Cyril

 
 
 
 


208 posts

Master Geek


  #2503222 11-Jun-2020 20:16
Send private message

richms:

 

There is no wifi 6 on unifi at the moment, but the usefulness of that is questionable at best right now so I wouldn't let that influence you with not getting unifi gear.

 

The old USG gateway is CPU limited and they have the dream machine product out now which seems to be where they are actively developing. I wouldn't get the old gateway because I would worry that it is now a forgotten product line they will stop doing anything with sooner compared to the dream machine ones.

 

The small dream machine has the router, controller and one AP in it. You still need to power any APs you add to it so add in a switch with that or else use injectors on some AC nano APs and you should be all good.

 

 

 

 

https://store.ui.com/collections/early-access/products/unifi-ap-6-lite

