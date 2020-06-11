If anyone has time to offer some advice on new gear options I'd appreciate that. I'll explain what I have and where I want to be at the end of this process.

A few years ago when UFB arrived at our place, with a family of teenagers consuming plenty of bandwidth I installed Cat6 cable throughout our fairly large house.

Downstairs we have a reliable Netgear router connected to the ONT. We're using its modem function to connect to Voyager and Wi-Fi is enabled.

Upstairs we have two Airport Extremes currently just acting as access points. Both have Ethernet devices plugged in such as our TV, a desktop PC and a Synology NAS among other things.

My objectives are to:

1. Standardise the network so everything is controllable from one app, so use the same manufacturer everywhere. I've had one or two issues with Sonos over the years and I think a consistent network will help.

2. Wi-Fi 6. My iPhone 11 Pro Max supports this now and if I'm going to shell out for new gear, I may as well go with a protocol more of my devices will support in future.

3. The UI must be screen reader accessible as I'm blind.

4. I need a real router that lets me open ports via NAT.

I've investigated what's out there, particularly from an accessibility perspective and the Ubiquiti iOS app is in perfect shape. They also come highly recommended so I'm inclined to go with that.

Given that we already have Cat6 cabling, am I correct that we would be better going with Ubiquiti access points upstairs and not a mesh network? If I'm understanding the theory correctly, access points where there is already cat6 would give me better throughput than mesh and spread the load a little?

If I'm on the right track, can anyone recommend specific Ubiquiti gear that would give me a modem/router downstairs and two Wi-Fi access points with, say, three or four Ethernet ports upstairs to plug our wired gear into?

Thanks for any and all recommendations.