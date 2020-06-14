Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)
x2 modems separately plugged into wall Ethernet socket


#272193 14-Jun-2020 13:07
Hi there. 

 

So a family member of mine has this setup; ONT box in garage linked to wall sockets in several rooms. hg659b spark modem in lounge with ethernet cable going from wall to Wan port. Internet works fine. 

 

Is it possible to plug in the same model modem in another room and configure to act as a wifi extender or similar? 

I have x3 of these modems if need be. I'm just seeing if I can extend the range without paying extra. This isn't a necessity, but if I can improve the range in this house with the hardware I have, then why not. 

 

My guess is that I would need to connect both modems somehow, whether directly by Ethernet or by having a modem permanently plugged into ONT and then x1 in lounge, x1 other room? Be nice if I could just plug in another modem into wall now and not setup a third modem.

 

Thought I'd ask the GZ experts to confirm. 

 

Thank you. 




Real Debrid referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2504416 14-Jun-2020 13:14
they would need to be directly connected yes. 

 

 

 

I'd recommend upgrading to the smart modem and use the smart mesh with it.  




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2504419 14-Jun-2020 13:17
Best option would be to put your existing modem next to the ONT in the garage and have one of the modem's LAN ports feeding out into the Ethernet ports that go to the wall sockets, rather than having the ONT feeding the wall sockets.

That will mean you're using the Ethernet runs in the house to actually distribute the internet connection, rather than just a connection to the ONT.

Then you can plug the other spare modems/routers you have into the wall jacks around the house and configure them to behave as wireless access points only (disable WAN and DHCP functions).

