Hi there.

So a family member of mine has this setup; ONT box in garage linked to wall sockets in several rooms. hg659b spark modem in lounge with ethernet cable going from wall to Wan port. Internet works fine.

Is it possible to plug in the same model modem in another room and configure to act as a wifi extender or similar?



I have x3 of these modems if need be. I'm just seeing if I can extend the range without paying extra. This isn't a necessity, but if I can improve the range in this house with the hardware I have, then why not.

My guess is that I would need to connect both modems somehow, whether directly by Ethernet or by having a modem permanently plugged into ONT and then x1 in lounge, x1 other room? Be nice if I could just plug in another modem into wall now and not setup a third modem.

Thought I'd ask the GZ experts to confirm.

Thank you.