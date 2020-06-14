Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272197 14-Jun-2020 14:32
Hi,

 

I'm with Voyager (well, a legacy Actrix account...).  A while back I purchased a Synology rt2600ac router to replace the pretty basic netcomm one that the ISP provided.  I chose the synology because of good reviews and that it apparently supports VoIP.

 

When I tried to set-up the VoIP, Actrix told me at the time that they don't support VoIP on my router - i.e. they didn't have a guide on how to set it up and/or it wasn't compatible.  So I used the router in Wireless AP mode, and everything was OK.  

 

At the start of lockdown, my netcomm modem packed-up.  I contacted Voyager and asked again about VoIP, and they said that it was "unsupported" on my modem.  Given that my wife and I were both working-from-home, I didn't want to muck around with trying to make it work or change ISPs, but now we're back at work, I have more options.

 

Has anyone managed to get VoIP working on the rt2600ac with a New Zealand ISP?  Looking through the various router settings, it looks like the VoIP can be configured and assigned to a given WAN point, providing the VID (and priority).  Given that there is no other settings assignable here, I am assuming that either it is only "partial" support for VoIP, or it requires that the other settings (username and password etc) for the VoIP need to match those for the Internet service.  With Actrix, they don't.  

 

I'm no expert on any of this, so a bit of the above is guesswork.  

 

Any support / information / feedback gratefully received!

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

Andrew

 

 

28980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2504484 14-Jun-2020 14:36
I can't see anything in the product specs that says this is a VoIP capable or that they do a model that is. What makes you think it is?



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2504486 14-Jun-2020 14:39
sbiddle: I can't see anything in the product specs that says this is a VoIP capable or that they do a model that is. What makes you think it is?

 

https://www.synology.com/en-global/knowledgebase/SRM/help/SRM/RouterApp/internet_iptv

 

 

Set up IPTV/VoIP services

 

Synology Router now supports IPTV/VoIP. You can set up these services, connecting your STB (set-top box) or VoIP phone to your Synology Router and entering the required VLAN ID (VID or VLAN tag) designated by your Internet service provider (ISP). Certain Internet service providers designate VLAN tags for different services so even if you are not using your Synology Router for IPTV/VoIP services, you may still require a VID to access the internet. If you are replacing an existing router with Synology Router, and cannot connect to IPTV, VoIP or Internet services, please contact your ISP to obtain the correct VID.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edit - Does this just mean that you can connect a VoIP phone (on which you configure the ISP protocols etc) to the router, and the router can just handle the traffic?

 
 
 
 


28980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2504487 14-Jun-2020 14:40
That doesn't mean it is VoIP capable. It merely supports VoIP passthru for 3rd party VoIP hardware.

You will need a VoIP ATA or phone to use Voyager (or anybody else's) VoIP.



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2504491 14-Jun-2020 14:56
Ah - OK - thanks for that.  So I need to either get a new modem from Voyager (that they apparently will charge me $10 / month for, if I recall correctly), or a VoIP phone.  

 

 

 

Any recommendations on a VoIP phone?

dt

629 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2504531 14-Jun-2020 15:06
Hey Andrew, so if you already have an analog phone (bt plug) something like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETCIS1820087/Cisco-SPA122-VoIP-Gateway-ATA-with-Router-Phone-Ad will act as a voice gateway and convert it from analog to voip.

 

you can pick them up quite a bit cheaper second hand, just search trademe for "cisco ata" check in here if you are unsure.

 

 

 

Cheers

