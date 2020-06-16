The modem seems to support LTE CAT11 MIMO 4x4 with software options to use either;

both sets of internal antennas (INT1 & INT2),

or 2x external antennas via 2x TS-9/CRC9 ports (EXT1 & EXT2),

or one of each (EXT1 & INT2).

I tested a cheap MIMO antenna (2x connector) which did provide a fair increase in speeds (& noise) however as I need one with longer cables I took it apart and it looks pretty basic inside:

However before I purchase another antenna I'm interested to know what is recommended price vs performance wise and whether it's better going with a single enclosed MIMO antenna (with 2x connectors) or two different antennas spaced apart?